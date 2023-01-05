Friday's letters, January 6, 2023

Dysfunctional

Not in 2015 and not now. This history-making humiliation for House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy only continues Republicans' growing sense of defeat and failure while stuck in the past. This dysfunctional Republican embarrassment shows both disloyalty among peers and an inability to control or gauge fellow members.

No organizational or ideological principles permeate the current wafer-thin Republican margin. It is too bad Republicans do not possess the ability to take advantage of this opportunity. We soon may have weakest speaker ever elected.

Robert Jones

Archdale

A circus in DC

Regarding the opening of the 118th Congress:

The ongoing circus in the House is what is wrong with Washington. American citizens are responsible for this mess, Democrats and Republicans. We have elected the same politicians for years. They have no new ideas; they're just drawing paychecks.

As a result, we have a government that is not working for the American citizens. They work for party and power, that is why their approval rating is 23% (an actual improvement over the all-time low of 16% in March 2021).

We no longer elect the best; we elect a party. The sad part is all of the American people suffer, Democrats and Republicans.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Far left? Nah.

Republicans are carping about Joe Biden’s "far-left agenda."

What, exactly, does that really mean?

Are they referring to citizens paying taxes and receiving government services? Or to gun-safety laws?

Or might they mean facing the hard truth about racism throughout the history of America?

It seems to me that President Biden and his supporters simply want Americans to have the freedom to live their lives in peace and safety.

What a cauldron from hell itself!

I have said it before, but here we go again: When people accept the idea of paying taxes and receiving government services, then that is what they call it.

If they don’t like that concept, they call it socialism.

And when they really hate it, they call it communism.

I guess Joe Biden will burn for all eternity for wanting rational gun safety legislation to protect society from men who love their “metallic surrogate manhoods” more than they love innocent children — men and women who want criminals and the mentally ill to be able to obtain semi-automatic weapons legally.

Is that a far-left agenda? With all due respect, I don’t think so.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Castoff pets

Dogs aren't for Christmas. They're for life!

But here we go again. Shelters all over the U.S. are already receiving the first installments of 2022 Christmas-present dogs. Of all the disgusting, degenerate, obscene activities in which Americans now wallow, it is the abandonment of dogs given as Christmas presents, virtually as soon as those holidays are over, that gets the prize.

Sometimes it takes longer, a year or two, during which the poor dog is treated as an unwanted burden, but the result is the same: yet another innocent life destroyed by our ignorance, apathy and cruelty.

The only widespread attribute we need add is greed! Americans can be so proud! We have traveled a long road downward, but the sewer is in sight.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

COVID relief?

Regarding the Jan. 5 News & Record story, "Council doles out $32M in pandemic funds":

"Pandemic" spending?

It's amazing that this much pandemic money was given out by the City Council and nothing was given for medical care.

If COVID is so bad and so overwhelming for hospital doctors and nurses, why wasn’t the money spent for more hospital beds, nurse training and accurate record keeping?

Kathleen Flanigan

Greensboro