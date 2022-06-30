Friday's letters, July 1, 2022

Listen, learn

Voters need to learn everything they can about candidates before casting a ballot. It seems many of us vote for a person not because they know the facts, but because we automatically believe what some mudslinger says, true or not.

For instance, if Fox News is not your cup of tea, perhaps you should hold your nose and listen to what its commentators are saying for a while. Do the same with MSNBC, CNN, the network news channels, etc. Don’t just listen. Fact-check their statements. Are they telling the truth or lying to you? You might be surprised.

Blind loyalty to a politician or political party is foolhardy. In fact, it makes ignoramuses of us and allows us to be used. Americans who love our country should be listening to the televised Jan. 6 hearings. Witnesses under oath — not politicians or commentators — are answering important questions. The public is likely to learn factual information. If you don’t believe the answers given, fact-check their statements. Prove them wrong.

If you listen to only one voice (no matter which voice), take your head out of the sand and do your homework before voting. Nothing is more urgently important.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

Branson’s protest

Plain and simple, the $1.7 billion school bonds for Guilford County passed on May 17. Alan Branson’s protest of this referendum is unfounded, and his demand for a “re-vote” sets a poor precedent for himself.

If he somehow defeats Kay Cashion for the county commissioner at-large seat on Nov. 8, what would his response be if someone protested that result?

Bevan Buchanan

Greensboro

Supreme irony

In George Will’s column, “Supreme Court’s gun ruling is a serious misfire” (June 27), he details how the court has ignored the very old U.S. tradition of balancing the Second Amendment’s twin concerns for self-defense and public safety. The court chose to ignore the concern for public safety.

This is ironic, given the priority the current members place on their own safety with round-the-clock security to protect themselves from people carrying guns (for self-defense). If self-defense is the only consideration for the Second Amendment, why aren’t the justices simply carrying guns to defend themselves, rather than having their safety taken care of?

The Supreme Court has provided for its own safety. Why isn’t it providing that same kind of safety for the public?

Gary Hosey

Greensboro

Outling for all

July — the month for fireworks, cookouts, a long-awaited Beyoncé album and, this year, municipal elections. Don’t let the unusual date on the calendar prevent you from voting for our next mayor and City Council members. It’s not November, but this is an important election.

As an east Greensboro resident, I am tired of the lack of substantive action by Mayor Nancy Vaughan. She touts economic development, but we don’t see much on this side of town. We need grocery stores, sidewalks, affordable housing, trees, buried power lines and efficient public transportation. We need real, tangible services — not just talking, but actually getting things done.

This is how I know Justin Outling will be a mayor who follows through: I mentioned to him in passing that there was profane and vulgar graffiti on a section of sidewalk in my neighborhood where kids often ride bikes. The next day, I was contacted by city customer service. The graffiti was gone by that evening.

Greensboro needs a mayor who will listen to all residents, set an agenda, create a plan of action, and follow through on campaign promises. Justin Outling is that person. I look forward to voting for him on July 26.

Jolie Pringle

Greensboro

Time for change

We have an election in July for mayor and City Council members that could possibly be our best and last chance in years to change the direction in which Greensboro will go.

Our City Council has managed to increase spending and to raise taxes to the highest point ever while being well aware of the current monetary constraints and inflation concerns of so many.

For the sake of your children’s future, please get out and vote early starting July 7 or on July 26 for the following candidates: Write in Chris Meadows for mayor; then vote for Zack Matheny, District 3; Thurston Reeder, District 4; Tony Wilkins, District 5; and Katie Rossabi, at large.

These candidates will help bring the necessary changes our city desperately needs.

Peggy Waye

Greensboro

Last, best chance

In your consistent hate of Trump you were quick to report on Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing — testimony that was hearsay evidence that would never be allowed in any court except a kangaroo court like this one.

You didn’t bother to question whether someone actually told her that Trump tried to get to the Capitol by grabbing the steering wheel of his limousine and assaulted a Secret Service agent when he stopped Trump. The person who supposedly told her this, Secret Service agent Bobby Engel, denies it. And both agents who were there have said they would testify. Unlike on Jan. 6, why don’t you get all the facts?

Dave Stump

Stokesdale