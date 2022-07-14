Friday's letters, July 15, 2022

A terminal disease?

Some cancers are terminal. Some can be cured if found early enough.

We are in the process of deciding which type of the disease is threatening our country’s soul. There are those who have been elected based on hate and by taking stances that they feel will please their voters: against the influx of immigrants (many who are Christians), against abortions, for election conspiracy theories, against racial justice, and against efforts to address gun control and climate change.

Our country is a republic that was founded in democracy. Many people, right now, are willing to sacrifice our republic and democracy to get what they want.

When voting in November we may very well decide whether the cancer in our country is terminal. If we vote for candidates who refuse to acknowledge the truth about what is happening in America, it will be. And we will not rest in peace.

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

A great amenity

Last year, my wife and I officially became “boomerangs” and moved back home to Greensboro. It was an easy decision. For the past 10 years I’ve lived in the “best” cities America has to offer — the Nashvilles, Orlandos and San Franciscos. But no matter where I’ve lived, Greensboro always edged them out. This town has something a lot of us take for granted — a perfect combination of small-town community mixed with first-class amenities.

One of the greatest of those amenities is the Greensboro Science Center. Greensboro has a reputation of being a family town, and the Science Center is a cornerstone of the family experience in our city. Having a top-class destination that teaches the importance of science, education, animal care and environmental conservation heavily influenced our decision to come home to build our foundation. Greensboro, I urge you all to vote Yes to the Parks and Recreation bond on July 26, continuing to foster one of our city’s greatest assets and cementing Greensboro as one of the best places to live.

Alan Mitchell

Greensboro

No GOP for me

Municipal elections are nonpartisan. This means no party affiliation appears on the ballot or on political mailings and signs. Yet, this paper published a letter to the editor entitled “Vote GOP” (July 14) with a list of candidates to vote for.

It is too bad that the writer’s instance to go GOP to save on taxes was published. I may have voted for one of these candidates, but now that I know they toe the line of a party that supports treason and insurrection and insists women are not full citizens, I will vote for none of them. Thank you for keeping me informed.

I certainly do not want to waste my one vote!

Donna Ward

Greensboro

What really counts

In response to the letter “Vaughan can count” (July 12) endorsing Nancy Vaughan for mayor:

I would like to see someone do more than simple math.

Count the number of closed-door meetings. Let’s count on transparency.

Count the number of crimes and murder. Let’s count on lower crime.

Count the higher taxes and bond money. Let’s stop the runaway spending.

Count on writing in Chris Meadows for mayor. Let’s vote for more than simple math!

Kathleen Flanigan

Greensboro

Hoffmann’s wise

Nancy Hoffmann was appointed council liaison to the ABC Board by former Mayor Robbie Perkins. I was appointed board chair about the same time. She was selected for her business background in specialty retail, human resources and executive recruiting experience with major grocery chains that sold alcohol.

During her service, Hoffmann’s wise guidance and leadership have enabled us to completely update our ABC business model and staff. We have moved from an antiquated system to a streamlined business unit with accountability at all levels. It now runs like a fine-tuned machine providing excellent customer service in inviting store environments.

Hoffmann appointed board members with food/alcohol/human resources and general business experience. She urged the board to go outside the organization to find its two general managers, both fine retail executives who have led a total transformation of our business.

Sales have increased a dramatic 123%, and our profits contribution to the city was $6.557 million last year. Profits from our ABC business go into the general fund to operate the city.

Nancy Hoffmann has played a key role on our board and has made a positive impact on our city.

Jim Galyon

Greensboro

The writer is chair of Greensboro ABC Board.