Friday's letters, July 22, 2022

‘The least of these’

Greensboro is the future home of the Greensboro Piedmont Academy for unaccompanied minors. This partnership between the U.S. DHHS and the former American Hebrew Academy is great news for the city.

As we learned this week:

Homeland Security does pre-vetting for each minor prior to transfer to the facility.

Employees will not be parking on the neighborhood streets.

Potential residents will be screened for health issues and will be fully vaccinated.

Access into and out of the facility will be secured. When a child needs to go offsite, as in a medical emergency, a staff member will accompany them.

This venture will provide up to 1,800 jobs.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” the Declaration of Independence says.

“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,” Matthew 25:40 tells us in the New Testament.

Let’s respond with confidence that we are called to honor our country’s promise and our faith traditions of loving our neighbors as ourselves.

Linda Stroupe

Greensboro

Craven cops

As more information slowly leaks out about the disgraceful behavior of the police in Uvalde, Texas, one must ask what their purpose really is.

Almost 400 armed, fit police officers quickly arrived at the school — which contained a single shooter. The cops’ odds were pretty good. I’ll take 400 to 1 any day. But they choked.

For 73 minutes, they choked.

A deranged madman was in a classroom, shooting little boys and girls, while a small army of heavily armed law enforcement officers stood around and did nothing. For more than an hour.

Not one cop went in to save a single child.

They even restrained and handcuffed a mom who’d heard about the shooting and wanted to enter the school to rescue her sons. This skinny unarmed woman said she slipped her handcuffs, rushed the school and got out her sons. Now that’s a hero.

The law enforcement “heroes” did nothing — but subsequently they tried to intimidate her and harass her — for disobeying their orders.

Just how corrupt and craven do cops have to be before we accept that they are actually useless?

You want protection?

Buy a 45.

Austin Morris

Colfax

The time is now

Floods! Gas leaks (“Pick your poison,” July 19)!

In Guilford County, 78% of us believe in climate change (https://tinyurl.com/593s8x9s).

Many feel that our government is doing too little, too late to avoid losing our planet as we know it. Historically, the Earth has experienced fluctuations in temperature and climate. However, we are witnessing the first time that human activity is responsible for marked global warming these past 175 years (since the Industrial Revolution) through the burning of fossil fuels for our energy needs. The result is heat-trapping atmospheric emissions. This accumulative “free” pollution is a market failure. Fossil fuel energy emits carbon dioxide (CO2) that remains in the atmosphere for 300 to 1,000 years.

Doing business as usual risks tripling our CO2 in 75 years. This will raise temperatures even higher with irreversible chain reaction feedback loops, such as melting polar ice, deforestation, melting permafrost and a warming atmosphere.

Exercise your political will. Please vote for the climate and especially carbon pricing. Our children’s and grandchildren’s lives depend on it!

Minta Phillips

Julian

Real issues

I received a door hanger for a City Council candidate at large. One of their positions was to bring back glass recycling. It’s been pretty well reported that glass recycling doesn’t make sense for a variety of reasons. We really need more serious candidates to look at real issues we face.

Think about that, especially the big tax increase, when you vote.

David Craft

Greensboro

Reelect Vaughan

I can honestly say, as an African American woman born and raised in Greensboro, that it has been a pleasure getting to know Mayor Nancy Vaughan. I would definitely reelect a woman who cares about the people, her community and small businesses.

I am a business owner and founder of a 501©3 nonprofit in Greensboro. During the beginning of the pandemic, our nonprofit served 3,000 meals in 30 days with a Guilford County Cares Grant. Nancy came out to Southside Eats and helped serve the community.

As a new nonprofit that needed grant money, she recommended that we apply for an American Rescue Plan grant. Her determination to help people is amazing.

She is a soft-spoken woman but her voice is heard and her actions speak for themselves. We as a community can make things happen by reelecting Nancy to continue to get the job done.

Tamica Campbell Hughes

Greensboro

Inspiring minds

The Greensboro Science Center is an invaluable hands-on learning environment that we can and should support for future generations.

As a mother of three young children, I realize that our family is immensely fortunate to live in a city that offers a “one-stop shop” for science and nature by way of an aquarium, zoo and science museum. On a beautiful day we can explore the GSC zoo or Sky Wild in conjunction with the greater Battleground Parks District. When we look for entertainment on a cold, rainy day we take our children to the GSC aquarium and visit the science museum with its recently renovated dinosaur exhibit.

We also enjoy the up-close look and feel of a tornado in the Extreme Weather Gallery. These are only a few examples of how the GSC inspires our children to engage in science and expand their thinking.

If the bond is passed then we can dream even bigger in a rainforest biodome (imagine plants and animals from South America, Africa and Asia) and in the Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex.

Please vote Yes for the parks and recreation bond, and inspire young minds to keep learning!

Jill White

Greensboro

Time for a change

Greensboro needs a new mayor, and I encourage all citizens to vote out Nancy Vaughan.

Here is why:

1. Fifty-five percent of the primary voters in May called for new leadership by voting “No” to four more years of Vaughan as mayor.

2. We can’t afford four more years with Vaughan as mayor. In her eight years, Greensboro already pays the highest property taxes of the 10 largest North Carolina cities. And this negative distinction will be even worse now that the school bond referendum has passed.

3. To add to our tax burden, the City Council has passed another property tax increase in the 2022-2023 city budget.

4. These property tax increases are also hurting lower-income renters in their search for affordable housing.

5. According to the SBI, violent crime has increased during Vaughan’s tenure as mayor, and she has not proposed any serious actions to reduce violence.

6. According to the Census Bureau, during Vaughan’s eight years as mayor, the gap between Greensboro and the state’s three other major cities has grown in terms of lower median household income, a high poverty rate and lack of access to broadband internet.

Wayne Ford

Greensboro