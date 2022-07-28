Friday's letters, July 29, 2022

Precious water

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which is one of the most comprehensive environmental statutes in our country’s history. The enactment of these regulations has allowed us to preserve one of our most vital resources, and we should celebrate this monumental milestone for clean water.

Here in North Carolina we take pride in having clean, accessible water for our residents, and as North Carolinians it is our job to ensure that we are actively protecting our waterways. Wetlands and other aquatic ecosystems aid in water filtration, flood and erosion prevention, and are home to thousands of native species.

A great way to get involved in this fight and celebrate clean water is to volunteer for a local river clean-up. North Carolina houses hundreds of streams, waterways and tributaries, making it the perfect place for an event of this kind. I will be celebrating 50 years of clean water in style by cleaning up the wetlands in my area.

I hope you will join me in protecting our aquatic ecosystems by cleaning up the waterways near you, and calling on elected officials to ensure access to clean water for another 50 years.

Callie Owens

Greensboro

You’re welcome

Many people expressed their outrage over high gas prices with hostile accusations that President Biden was responsible for the increase.

Evidently their economic/political ignorance has been replaced with the knowledge that gas prices are determined by the world market, not the American president.

That would explain why they have not thanked Biden for the recent price decrease.

Gary Meeks

Boonville

Confused voters

We are poll workers from the MON3 precinct in Browns Summit and we would like for the Guilford County Board of Elections to be more specific about who can and who cannot vote in municipal elections in Greensboro, i.e,. for mayor, City Council, bonds, etc.

We had voters who came in to vote with a Greensboro address; however, they were residents of unincorporated Guilford County, so they could not vote in this election. Several people wanted to vote for mayor; also the bonds.

This was a city issue only, and some could not understand why they could not vote for these issues.

It was hard to explain to some people. We had more Guilford County voters (or people who wanted to vote) than we did actual people who were eligible to vote. Please make it clearer in the future.

Another issue that was a problem for us: In the MON3 district, there are some city voters and some county voters. This creates confusion. We do not believe that both city and county residents should be in the same district. Why not separate these districts?

Thanks for allowing us to share our concerns.

Joanne Gunter

Reidsville

An insult to women

Congresswoman Kathy Manning’s op-ed, “Right to birth control is under attack” (July 26), was really an attack on a woman’s intelligence.

Ladies, it seems you don’t have the smarts to think for yourselves in order to avoid unwanted pregnancies. Let me help you:

1) Just say “NO.”

2) Use the protection that is available in most drug stores.

3) Get familiar each month with your dates of fertility.

Rep. Manning, the pitiful question during your meeting, “What’s going to happen to us?” was a slap in the face to all intelligent women.

You know what to do, and it is not taking the life of something wonderful that your body created.

Fay Pegram

Greensboro

Disabled veterans

I am asking Congress to compensate our grossly underpaid disabled veterans fairly this year. This must be corrected by appropriate legislation now.

In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world. This low rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.

Disabled veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages not to include a “loss of quality of life” payment which is now the norm in the court system involving personal injury cases. This is done specifically to keep taxes low on our elites, i.e., the investor class, who pay next to nothing in federal taxes every year.

And there is a national security aspect to this travesty of justice.

Once our youth realize that serious injury or sickness received in the armed forces will mean a lifetime of near-poverty due to artificially low compensation as disabled veterans, the armed forces will collapse. In fact, this has already started to happen.

Andy Leves

Hendersonville