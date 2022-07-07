Friday's letters, July 8, 2022

Party suppression?

Three Democrats on the State Board of Elections voted to deny the Green Party ballot access despite their submitting more than the 13,865 validated signatures state law requires. This is a blow to voter choice and our democratic process the two Republicans opposed.

When I asked people to sign the petition to allow the Green Party on the ballot, many responded by saying, “Sure, the more the merrier,” or “Democracy is about choice.”

As legally required, we assured petition signers we would not contact them, and their information was strictly to be submitted to the Board of Elections. In comes the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which texted and robo-called our petition signers, including me, asking if we had signed, knew we were giving Republicans a huge advantage and were willing to withdraw our signatures.

How is this harassment legal? It yielded only 145 signers who wanted their names removed, still leaving the Green Party with 2,000 more than required.

Green candidates Matthew Hoh for Senate and Michael Trudeau for state Senate (District 16) offer choices on health care for all, environmental protection and ending poverty. They should be on the ballot. Democrats should listen to people, not corporations, and stop suppressing voter choice.

Anne Cassebaum

Elon

Our only hope

Tragic as all the shootings are and as logical as is the phrase, “It’s not guns that kill people, it’s people,” part of the sobering reasoning behind the current societal anger and violence is much, much worse.

When Madalyn Murray O’Hair campaigned back in the early 1960s for prayer and the Bible to be banned from schools and the Supreme Court eventually agreed with her, many people predicted that generations of lawless citizens would ruin our society.

Well, it has happened. Governments have sowed the wind since then and we are now reaping the whirlwind. However there is an even more dire conclusion to be drawn here.

The absolute underlying truth which very few, especially in the media, will acknowledge is that God has evidently abandoned this country to its fate. Only by getting back to the Christian Bible and adhering to its Gospel teachings can we turn the tide. Read Isaiah 6:9-12. I fear that whilst it was all too easy to squeeze the toothpaste out of the tube, it will be impossible to put it back in.

So what can we do in the face of the present mayhem? Pray that Christ comes back to Earth and knocks some sense into a recalcitrant population. He is our only hope, certainly not gun control.

Keith Peddie

Greensboro

Space jam

Who knew? God really did give more brains to a male donkey than the person who took South Holden Road down to two lanes from Patterson Street to Wendover Avenue to make room for bicycle lanes.

Did anybody do a traffic count? Did anybody do an accident count? Did anybody consult with the Greensboro Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Division?

One thing I know: After 39 years of almost daily driving on this section of road it is very obvious the person who made this decision has rarely driven on South Holden. Until today (Monday), I have never seen anybody on a bike between Patterson and Wendover and this person was not using the bike lane but instead was in the left lane of traffic.

Lack of brains indeed.

Harry Kutchei

Greensboro

It’s not broken

I have a suggestion for the City Council: “Worry about the big things.” Garbage cans on the street after 7 p.m. (too late) but before 7 a.m. and off by 7 p.m. on pickup day is not one of them.

You call it the “7-7-7 rule.” My family is more concerned about the rule of law. Cars driving 60-plus mph on Cone Boulevard and Cornwallis Drive (35 mph zones) concern us more.

Don’t try to fix something that is not broken. Ninety percent of the people are doing it right so why blame everybody?

Lynn Haley

Greensboro

Parks bonds: Yes

I am voicing my support for the five city bonds on the ballot July 26. As chair of the Parks & Recreation Commission, I urge citizens to use their vote to advocate for improved parks and recreation facilities. My family uses these facilities frequently and enthusiastically. The ability for my son to attend Safety Town at Lewis Recreation Center, my daughter to play at the Keely Park Splashpad and our family to hike at Lake Townsend are not abstract examples — these are things we have done in the past week.

Our city’s parks and recreation facilities are incredible and deserve continued expansion. Funding for the Greensboro Science Center and the Windsor/Chavis/Nocho Joint Use Facility will increase access to outdoor and recreation space citywide, giving folks the ability to enjoy nature, science and indoor aquatics. These spaces will drive tourism and economic growth and strengthen our neighborhoods and local community.

The next time you find yourself at one of the hundreds of parks, playgrounds or recreation facilities managed by Parks & Recreation, remember that it was past voters who supported this vision. It is now our turn, as current voters, to do our part and vote yes this July.

Emily Linden

Greensboro

Time for a change

The city desperately needs to elect new leadership in the July 26 mayoral election. However, many folks don’t even know that we are locking in Greensboro’s leadership for the next four years in the next couple weeks.

A majority of voters (55%) said we need a new mayor in our primary election in May — but it won’t happen unless we vote for change again in the July 26 general election. Greensboro lags in job creation, criminal justice, affordable housing, innovative health promotion and we’re about to lose our gemstone ACC, while forward-thinking cities around us are pushing ahead of us. We clearly need change.

We seem stuck in mediocrity, but it doesn’t have to be that way. One mayoral candidate, Justin Outling, has clear plans that demonstrate real vision. A proven, competent and honest attorney and Greensboro leader, he understands the needs and promotes positive solutions. Please remember that the election is July 26 (with early voting ending July 23). It will determine the city’s future for many years. Vote Outling to make a difference.

David Sevier

Greensboro

Does her homework

I haven’t written a letter to the editor in several decades but the upcoming election motivates me to speak up in favor of reelecting Nancy Vaughan as our mayor.

I know Nancy through my friendship with her parents and have watched her exert all her time and energy to make Greensboro one of the best cities to live in in North Carolina. What an accomplishment it has been to know that, thanks in large part to her efforts, we have the infrastructure to attract companies like Publix, Boom and Toyota as well as retain local businesses like Procter & Gamble, The Fresh Market and Volvo, as well as many smaller businesses. They chose Greensboro because of our quality of life and our ability to respond quickly to their needs.

I saw how hard she worked with donors to develop a financial plan to build the Tanger Center. We are now seeing the restaurants and spinoffs it has attracted to downtown. When Nancy was first elected mayor I recall people saying that what stands out about her is that she does her homework. We all know the job only pays a pittance and that politicians have to be thick-skinned to put up with the attacks by their opponents. I once asked Nancy how she could put up with all the nastiness that comes with a political career. Without hesitation she said, “Because I care.”

Joe Carroll

Greensboro