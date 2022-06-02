Friday's letters, June 3, 2022

Robinson’s threat

Regarding the editorial, “How low can Robinson go?” (June 1):

I am appalled and incensed at the infantile rhetoric of the lieutenant governor of our state.

We are told over and over again to do something if we hear something. So I am calling for action to remove Mark Robinson, who should be led away in handcuffs for saying in a speech how he “got them AR-15’s in case the government gets too big for its britches. Because I am going to fill the backside of those britches with some lead.”

How much more harmful can a statement be? Why hasn’t he been arrested by the FBI for making these threats?

Such words are even more disgusting and embarrassing coming from an elected official. Isn’t he part of the government he threatens? Action by police, the FBI and the voters is called for.

Kathy Nolan

Greensboro

Self-interest or common good?

To the writer of the letter on May 22 (“Ban guns? No.”) I say, “Too many guns? Yes!”

Who in this universe is talking about banning guns? Please consider the following — after verifying on your own computer:

The No. 1 cause of death among children in America is gun use (mass shootings, drive-by shootings, other homicides, suicides and accidental shootings).

I read that “4.4% of the world’s population lives in the U.S. but 42% of civilian-owned guns across the world are found in the U.S.” There is a definite correlation between gun ownership and gun violence. Are you proud that the U.S. leads the world in gun ownership and gun violence? Shameful.

You spoke of stronger gun controls as punishing “innocents,” meaning gun owners? Give me a break!

Banning assault weapons and making it more difficult to obtain guns in a country rife with them is common sense. You say a mass shooting is “political ammunition for the left.” Would that it were political ammunition for the left and the right to find viable solutions to this horrific problem.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

Guns, guns, guns

We have heard a lot of people getting on their soapboxes concerning the tragedy in Texas, where children were killed.

We have heard from our governor, our so-called president and even some celebrities about gun control. The truth is guns are not the problem; people are the problem.

Blaming guns is like blaming the car industry or a business that sells alcohol to a person if that person chooses to get behind the wheel of a car drunk and then kills or injures others as a result.

It’s like blaming Hollywood for the actions of this individual, because it makes action movies or the video game industry for making a game that features killings by a gun.

I have heard an 18-year-old should not be allowed to have a weapon. We give 18-year-olds guns when they go to protect this country.

A gun in responsible hands is no different than allowing people to get behind the wheel of a car; there is always going to be someone who acts irresponsibly.

Celebrities, our president and our governor are protected by individuals who carry guns. So, for them to get on their soapboxes to condemn guns is hypocritical.

So, what should be done to protect our schools? First, if you have a police officer in front of a school, it discourages people from committing crimes. Have one entrance into the school and keep it on lockdown during school hours. If you can protect a courthouse, an airport and police stations and if you have security to keep money safe and keep our governor, president and celebrities safe, why can’t you keep children safe?

Robert Schweigert

Asheboro

Armed teachers?

The most preposterous idea I have heard lately is that of arming classroom teachers with guns.

Wouldn’t it be simpler (and much more sensible) to increase funding for mental health, enforce stricter background checks for gun sales, or even better, to disallow the purchase of assault weapons by civilians?

Nancy L. Poulos

Greensboro

Ban would only spur more crime

In the real world if the U.S. banned the selling of all firearms, it wouldn’t reduce crime. In fact, it would increase it.

The Mexican cartel would start its own Amazon, offering anything from AR-15s to anti-tank missiles. They already have the pipeline into the U.S. and they can guarantee on-time delivery since we have no borders.

David Burke

Greensboro

Clear choice

Who would you trust as U.S. senator to keep our children and our communities safe? A judge who understands the legal system and how it can be more fair, or a gun shop owner, who makes money from selling weapons?

Vote for Cheri Beasley. The choice has never been clearer.

Jean Pudlo

Greensboro