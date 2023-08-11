Norcott’s legacy

“Work for a cause, not applause” is an adage often heard in the nonprofit world. No one embodied that sentiment more than my former colleague Kathy Norcott. Kathy served as executive director of Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency (PHSCA) and she passed away last week after a brief illness.

Kathy was at PHSCA for more than 45 years and her legacy of caring for the underserved in our community will endure even longer.

Kathy clearly loved a challenge because she spent her entire career advocating for people with high-risk health problems, including sickle cell disease and HIV/AIDS. The care and treatment of people living with these diseases has long been hindered by stigma and Kathy worked tirelessly to eradicate barriers to care all over Guilford County — always with her trademark good humor, integrity and grit. I often sat by her in meetings knowing she didn’t suffer fools and would make any tedious gathering more tolerable with an eyeroll or sly grin.

Kathy Norcott personified servant leadership, humbly helping so many among us, and our community owes her the rousing ovation that she never sought.

Addison Ore

Winston Salem

Hardister’s right

Our local Board of Education does not believe in representative government. It clearly intends to be a self-perpetuating gang of ultra-liberal ideologues — you know, the same folks who have ruined public education across the entire nation, the most expensive system of education on this Earth, and arguably one of the worst.

Rep. Jon Hardister is trying to make the board responsible to the voters for a change. Indeed, given the dismal failure of public education almost everywhere, would not greater accountability to the voters appear to be a logical first step toward meaningful reform?

The board should not be allowed to choose its own members — that decision belongs to the voters!

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

What’s next? AI?

What are the chances that the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the San Gabriel Valley Tribune in West Covina, Calif., have run columns or editorials that originated in the News & Record? I’m betting zero.

Sunday and Monday (Aug. 6 and 7) the lead, upper-left editorials in this paper came from those two outlets? Why? Too busy here to write anything anymore to let us saps still paying for subscriptions think it’s worthwhile?

That space in any paper has traditionally been the thoughts of a local editorial staff. As ownership manages the decline and squeezes out every last dime of profit through firing local staff, editing the paper from the moon, apparently, it is being noticed.

I moved to Greensboro in 1987. I’ve written a column or two over the years (I reviewed Rush Limbaugh’s first book here in the N&R) and have had positive and negative things said about me in the paper. All fine, in the end.

But new lows in negligence and the abandonment of the civic responsibilities of this local paper are constantly reached. I expect an AI edition of the News & Record to appear soon. Management nirvana reached. It was a nice run, but the party’s almost over.

Bradley Krantz

Greensboro

Call before digging

Today, Aug. 11, reminds us: 8-11 every dig, every time.

In North Carolina there are more than 2.5 million 811 excavation requests for marks to protect the existing utilities in the ground. Even so, there are still reported roughly 15,000 cases of damage every year to gas, electric, telecommunications and water and sewer lines, just in our state alone.

Recent research into damages occurring without 811 provides a variety of reasons why someone might not make the free call to get marks. These include the thought that a project didn’t require the call because of the depth the person was digging.

While there are specific exemptions in the state for excavations, the state law (SS 87-122) doesn’t address depth. This is because the depth of the utility can change due to weather, run-off, or ground shaping and landscaping.

This Aug. 11, let this be a reminder that you should contact 811 three full business days before every project that involves disturbing the ground. The four safe digging steps include: Call 811, wait the three full days, respect the marks and dig with care. More detail can be found at nc811.org.

Know what’s below! Call 811 before you dig.

Louis Panzer

Murphy