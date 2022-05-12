Friday's letters, May 13, 2022

The facts about guns

Both pro- and anti-gun owners tend to be overly zealous when stating their point of view. I find this to be the case with the statement in an April 24 letter (“Pass the ammo”): “The No. 1 problem is the sheer number of lethal weapons (guns assumed, my italics) owned by our citizens — more than 400 million and growing daily.”

This suggests the removal of gun ownership would reduce our deplorable gun death rate. Using that as an example, removing vehicle ownership would reduce accident fatalities as well as reduced carbon consequences. Eliminating medications would reduce overdoses. All makes sense if you believe vehicles, medications and firearms killed.

Let’s look closer at the 400 million lethal weapons in the U.S. quoted above. Very close, it’s 393 million as of the end of 2021. However this number includes police and the military as well as private ownership. Further, 32% of Americans attest to owning firearms (44% including family members). From my point of view that’s democracy speaking.

Lastly, the question not asked, at least to my knowledge, among homicides by firearm: What percentage were legally owned? (Source: Google “American Gun Facts.”)

Michael Lopez

Summerfield

Rights lost

A recent article in the paper described the latest violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories that has claimed the lives of 18 Israelis and 30 Palestinians. For too many, there is little understanding of the roots of the violence.

Last week I witnessed one source: the loss of a homeland. While on a visit to Jordan, my wife and I toured biblical Gadara, now the village of Umm Qais. It is a pilgrimage site for many of the majority of Jordanians who are Palestinian in descent. From the heights of Gadara, they can see the Sea of Galilee and the surrounding area that once was British Mandate Palestine and their home, lost in 1948 in the creation of the modern state of Israel.

That memory lingers, exacerbated by the continuing loss of what remains of those territories through Israel’s policy of settlement expansion and land confiscation — and the loss of what remains of Palestinian hopes for their own state or equal rights in one state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean.

Max L. Carter

Greensboro

Cashion’s recordCommissioner Kay Cashion’s vision, endless energy and ability to work collaboratively to address needs in Guilford County continue to amaze me.

Among her numerous accomplishments, her leadership in establishing the Behavioral Health Centers in Greensboro ranks among the greatest. The facility that arose out of the support of the Sandhills LME, of which she was a board member at the time the funding was approved, is a partnership among Sandhills LME, Cone Health and Guilford County, the first of its kind in North Carolina. Open 24/7, this facility provides acute behavioral health for children and adolescents; a second one, owned and operated by Guilford County and Cone Health, provides services for adults. The comprehensiveness of services within these facilities are extensive and impressive.

At a time when mental and behavioral health services are in high demand, this state-of-the-art facility is available to all who need the services. Thank you Commissioner Cashion for your vision, hard work, tireless energy and willingness to work with Jeff Phillips and other Republican colleagues on this important project.

It is one among a long list of worthy accomplishment by you as our at-large commissioner. Your reelection is essential to the forward direction of our county.

Mike Schlosser

Greensboro

Thurm listens

When readying to vote for those who will led us in elective office, we may have varying takes on the characteristics we want in a candidate, but we do have some shared values we want: trust, honesty, competency, sound reasoning, fairness, objectivity, caring and a strong sense of public service.

Tammi Thurm is running for reelection to the City Council from District 5 and in her first term she has been quite effective with a knack for resolving smaller issues and concerns of the people while at the same time working hard to remedy the broader challenges of affordable housing, job training and job creation. Giving those a hand up can help ease both poverty and crime in our city.

Importantly, Tammi is a better listener than talker and takes her responsibilities as a public servant seriously. With all this being said, let’s do ourselves and our city a favor and do all in our power to keep Tammi Thurm on the City Council.

Bob Kollar

Greensboro

Comparable?

In Afghanistan, all women are required to wear full burqas. In the U.S., wouldn’t requiring women to carry all pregnancies to full term be too similar for comfort?

Rodney Jackson

Greensboro