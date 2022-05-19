Friday's letters, May 20, 2022

Selective outrage

When it was learned that the perpetrator of the horrific Buffalo, N.Y., shootings is a white supremacist, the media went into full attack mode, blaming conservatives, Fox News and Donald Trump. The letters to the editor were no different. A recent writer claimed the shooter was “carefully taught” by right-wing media and “learned his lessons well.”

Where was their outrage when a self-described Bernie Sanders supporter intentionally targeted Republicans and shot Rep. Steve Scalise and three others? What about the man who mowed over people at a Waukesha, Wis., Christmas parade? His social media encouraged “knocking out white people.” What about the hateful Black nationalist who recently attacked a New York City subway?

Most conservatives including myself condemn all violence, regardless of the motivations of those who inflict it. We didn’t, for example, blame Bernie Sanders for the actions of his supporter, nor anyone else but the shooter. Many on the left have a double standard. If violence is perpetrated by one who they perceive as a right-winger, they pounce to politicize it before the bodies are even buried. And when perpetrated by a left-winger? Crickets.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Degrees of hate

The recent tragedy in Buffalo, N.Y., is just another in a series of mass shootings in the United States. As expected, the internet and other media are filled with thoughts and prayers — and Second Amendment defenders are pushing back against any restrictions of gun possession.

There are laws that purport to limit gun possession to those who are “mentally competent.” In this period of extreme polarization, characterized by hatred of one group against another, one must wonder what “mentally competent” really is. In particular, if someone “hates” another, is he or she “mentally competent”? How much “hatred” determines competency? Who decides the degree of “hatred”?

So many people suggest that if we just “enforce the laws, crime will diminish.” But the law is only useful when the terms are clearly defined.

Some would argue that anyone who is willing to commit murder is “mentally incompetent.” Moreover, anyone who is honest with himself will admit that he has, at one time or another, experienced extreme rage.

The point is that so many people have times in their lives when they are mentally incompetent. The law takes none of this into account. And so, the “mentally incompetent” continue to be armed and dangerous. This doesn’t sit well with me.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro

Do something

I’m getting tired of hearing “our thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims.” It happened again over the weekend, in multiple places!

It’s time for Congress to earn its bloated pay and stop posturing. Sound bites are not solutions. Work your full terms and stop the bloody gun craziness.

Dan Donovan

Greensboro

Refusing to let go

To capitalize on the recent horrific tragedy in Buffalo, N.Y., for political gain is shameful. Some on the left refuse to let go of the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s, when segments of our society actually were informally “taught” hatred of those different from themselves. I know; I was there.

“Actions speak louder than words.” We were not actually “taught” (in school, as today) to hate. But the way one segment of our society treated another was a very effective teacher.

That was then (70, 80 years ago), and now is now. Now, we (Blacks and whites) have freely elected Black mayors, governors, U.S. senators, a president of the United States (twice); we’ve appointed Black judges, school superintendents, major university presidents, military generals, Supreme Court justices, corporate CEOs, etc. This advancement is a greater example of fairness, of justice, of brotherly love, rather than the hate rampant in years long past.

Payton Gendron’s killing spree was the behavior of a terribly mentally disturbed young man not receiving the treatment, and restrictions, that were warranted. Racist literature and social media posts did not “teach” him to kill. Contribute? Perhaps.

But his DNA is the real culprit, the red flag, and should have triggered the appropriate societal response!

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Play more ball

I look forward to reading my News & Record online every day. Your coverage of local news and events is invaluable; national and international news normally has information I don’t find with other sources and the online interface is far easier to navigate than either The New York Times or Washington Post.

All good, but there is one area I’d appreciate reading more about: local minor-league baseball, especially our hometown Grasshoppers. They have a great ballpark, low prices, easy parking and a variety of affordable foods.

With so much conflict and disagreement, a day at the ballpark, where the rules are followed and the umps really do call balls and strikes, offers abundant pleasures from a simpler time. Please spread the news!

Bruce Bower

Greensboro