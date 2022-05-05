Friday's letters, May 6, 2022

Women wronged

Assuming Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with — and likely contributed to — the leaked draft of a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, then as a woman, mother and pro-life advocate, shouldn’t Justice Barrett be the one to author and defend the legal reasoning for setting back a woman’s right to choose?

Then again, Justice Barrett may be leaving it up to her colleagues, who apparently are much better at “man-splaining” things to women.

Following the reasoning of the leaked majority decision, that logic may very well justify repealing the 19th Amendment, since women were not explicitly mentioned in the original text of the Constitution. Indeed, fighting for and protecting a woman’s right to choose goes well beyond reproductive rights.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Precedent matters

There is a principle of law, called stare decisis, “a legal doctrine in which a decision previously reached by a (higher) court is used as authority in all future cases that are based on the same basic circumstances or facts” (Legal Dictionary). When the circumstances change, a higher court is not obligated to follow that principle.

The stare decisis principle, “separate but equal,” of Plessy v. Ferguson, used for 60 years, was nullified by Brown v. Board of Education in 1953, when the unanimous court determined that separate was, in fact, not equal and therefore racial discrimination in schools was unconstitutional. Circumstances had changed.

“In 1973, the Supreme Court issued a 7–2 decision in favor of Roe in Roe v. Wade, holding that women in the United States had a fundamental right to choose whether to have abortions without excessive government restriction” (Wikipedia). This stare decisis principle has been modified somewhat over the last 50 years, but the fundamental right still stands — until perhaps now.

Since I don’t see how any circumstances have changed with regard to this important women’s right, I will be horrified if women should lose it. You should be too!

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

Still waiting

In February, my neighbors were given a notice from their landlord that their rent would be doubled and they had 90 days to vacate. My neighbors are seniors and people with disabilities who have created a community and lived there for many years.

The residents began working with the Greensboro Housing Coalition (GHC) to help them find housing. On April 5, three residents spoke at the City Council meeting about the crisis they were facing and asked for help. Immediately following that meeting, mayoral candidates Eric Robert and Mark Cummings contacted them and offered assistance. Another candidate, current Mayor Nancy Vaughan, contacted the GHC and offered her support.

The next week, the residents received notice that they could stay in their apartments until Oct. 1 with no rent increase. Three out of four of the mayoral candidates reached out immediately, with offers to help. Mayoral candidate Justin Outling is our District 3 council representative. Last week, he told the GHC that he was working on something and they could contact him. As of Thursday, my neighbors still had not heard from him. We need a mayor who cares enough to help us and talk to us when we are in crisis.

Please keep this in mind when you vote for mayor on or before May 17.

Marcis Foutch

Greensboro

Sign of the times

Feminists and their pro-choice warriors appear silly whenever they take to the streets in a snit over their “right” to abortion. They usually crown themselves with pink pussy hats and don costumes created to look like female genitalia. They wave signs that generally are not as amusing as their attire. At least not until now.

In reporting on the leaked Alito draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, the News & Record chose to run a front-page photo of a demonstrator holding up a sign saying, “Keep Your Laws Out Of My Drawers.”

At that point, one is tempted to retort that perhaps, in most cases, it would help if these women kept their drawers on.

Romaine Worster

Greensboro

Dems’ trickery

It’s 2020 all over again, and who didn’t see the calculated trickery coming? The latest from the left with the Roe v. Wade leak is a desperate attempt to rally their base with the media’s assistance. Until the court issues a final decision, this is all nothing but a dirty and pathetic attempt by Democrats to win the midterm elections.

At the very least, every single Supreme Court law clerk should be required to take a polygraph test.

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis