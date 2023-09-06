Brown’s tenure

The headline, “Matt Brown’s tumultuous reign at the Greensboro Coliseum is about to end” couldn’t be more loaded (Allen Johnson’s column, Aug. 27).

Not fair, and from my seat, not an accurate representation.

Twice in the first 66 words we are reminded that Matt Brown is the city’s highest-paid employee. Later the native Northerner is called a “bull in a nitroglycerin factory,” with the added zinger, “bless his heart.”

C’mon, man.

Used to be, a big act would play at the coliseum and a smaller act at War Memorial.Period.

Now? White Oak Amphitheatre. Odeon Theater. Novant Health Fieldhouse. And the Steven Tanger Center, a huge boost to our downtown.

That old Canada Dry building eyesore? Gone; instead, the beautiful (have you been?) Piedmont Hall.

People drive into our town on Gate City Boulevard to spend their money at our restaurants, hotels and stores. And enjoy themselves in our Gate City.

Did he break a few eggs? Yep. And he made things happen. Did he cheat or lie or steal? Nope. Have a look at a list of highest-paid government employees and see how many fit that bill.

Our company produces The Carolina Weddings Show at the Coliseum Complex. When Matt took over (sorry, my bad) the coliseum, he reached out to learn about how we operate. Twenty-three years later he and his excellent staff are regularly in touch, doing things the right way for our community.

The 23 cents my family pays in city taxes to have Matt? Best bargain in town.

Don Freedman

Greensboro

Easy fix

In reply to the letters regarding the elderly and the new leaf pick-up system to come:

Whatever way the leaves got to the curb (and mostly in the street) before, that can still happen. Rake them, blow them — whatever. Just alter the pattern a bit.

When you get them out in front of your residence, roll out the empty can and put them in there instead of leaving them out to clog up the streets for weeks at a time. No need to hassle with a heavy can ever!

Kathleen Quinby

Greensboro

Spectrum vs. Disney

Anyone else been enjoying Spectrum’s test pattern for the U.S . Open Tennis Championships, the start of the college football season, or soon, the beginning of the NFL season? All for just over $200 a month. Wow, thanks, Spectrum.

Spectrum behind the scenes wanted Disney to provide free Disney streaming for Spectrum’s special customers. Disney didn’t want to give away its streaming. Since they cannot agree on an arrangement now, we miss one of the best sports weeks of the year.

Spectrum figures Disney would have to cooperate if they began to lose advertising revenue. Meanwhile, Spectrum moves on without losing a step. Ever look at what is offered with Disney +? With Hulu and ESPN+? There are options other than Spectrum, and I’m thinking that I can beat my current “deal” of a little more than $200 a month with Spectrum (with a whole lot more access to content).

Thanks for the push, Spectrum. I will be watching the U.S. Open and football with all the trimmings this year. And thank goodness, I won’t have to rely upon Spectrum any longer. Call me a “Disney streamer.”

This really demonstrates that Spectrum doesn’t care about providing me with content I want to watch. It only wants my monthly payment and wouldn’t care less about whether I get to watch what I want to watch. I guess I knew that this was the case, but don’t rub my nose in it.

You could tick off a lot of soon-to-be ex-customers.

Paul Draeger

Colfax

Impeach Biden?

If Republicans McCarthy, Jordan, Comer, Greene and company want to impeach Joe Biden, then my advice is “Vaya con Dios, amigos!” They may very well need divine assistance.

With which charges will they begin their Quixote-like quest?

Will they include getting inflation down from 8% to less than 4%?

Will they include domestic energy production, which has kept gas prices from passing $4 a gallon?

Or will they include keeping the unemployment rate under 4%? Perhaps they should crucify him for trying to help working people pay for their medications?

These things certainly make President Biden look like the devil himself.

My gut tells me that this may present challenges to the Trump disciples. There must be a Stupidity Hall of Fame somewhere in this galaxy. I await the results of the voting.

On the flip side, if anybody, anywhere, wants to impeach Joe Biden for the deadly and disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan, then you have my blessing. Or, if they want to impeach him for trying to teach young people that repaying debts should be optional, then I am on board.

As Bill Murray famously said in the 1981 classic comedy “Stripes,” “That’s the fact, Jack!”

Jody McGhee

High Point

Hunter Biden foiled

Well, surprise, surprise. It seems there is some integrity left in our justice system.

Take, for instance, the recent proceedings in federal court in Delaware, where District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika threw a curve ball at Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal. The prosecution and defense teams were in cahoots to give the president’s son a get-out-of-jail card but the Judge posed a couple of tough questions and the sneaky agreement blew up, exposing its legal contradictions.

She upbraided both the defense counsel and the Department of Justice for structuring an unprecedented deal that in her view was illegal and unconstitutional.

To top off their legal gymnastics the Biden defense got caught trying to pull off a dirty trick. The House Ways and Means Committee filed an amicus brief for the court arguing that Hunter Biden had benefited from political interference into the investigation. The filing included the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers. What happened next earned the ire of Judge Noreika.

It appears as if an employee of the defense firm called the clerk’s office portraying themselves as a representative of the committee and requested that the amicus brief be taken down. The brief was removed from the docket. The committee learned of this skulduggery and the brief was put back on the docket.

Needless to say the judge was not happy when she learned of this misrepresentation and threatened to sanction Biden’s lawyers.

Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.

Fred Gregory

Berryville, Va.