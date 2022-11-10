Friday's letters, November 11, 2022

Save America

Losing a spouse is an ending without an ending. Reaching out for them at night leaves your hand without a touch; morning coffee is bitter; your eyes glance for them; only your memory sees them.

Their silence goes on and on.

It’s best to turn to a support group of strangers like you — others can only say “Sorry for your loss.” All in the group, like you, are raw in their grief — what’s not to reveal? The despair, the anguish, the hopelessness? Tomorrows and more tomorrows without your loved one?

Does seeing your country’s future without hope ignite similar emotions? How does one mourn for a homeland?

Can a country cease to exist? Diminished, but still on the map?

Or can we revive our country, turning to strangers for support? Yes, we can, by overcoming our fears of armed insurgents with AR-15s and violent hate groups, by accepting that “it” can happen here and by overcoming our reluctance to become involved.

I can’t bring back my loved one, but I can talk and work with others to save my country!

Jay Weininger

Oak Ridge

Thomas’ ‘fact’

I was very interested to read Cal Thomas’ column “What Brazil can teach us” (Nov. 9). I assumed his article would share lessons about this month’s peaceful transfer of presidential power from a South American democracy, which we certainly can learn from given the recent checkered history of the transfer of presidential power in American politics.

Instead, his screed demonizes the legitimately elected new president of Brazil, Luiz da Silva (Lula) for his “liberal populism.” Thomas is entitled to his opinions, but not his facts: In his article, without any reference, he claims that poverty increased during Lula’s first term as president. Thomas is either lying or misleading: According to multiple sources (Google it!) poverty during Lula’s first term decreased from 23% to 11% (perhaps that’s what earned Lula a second term).

What disgusts me more than Cal Thomas’ brazen attempts at deceiving his readers is the News & Record not checking his article for facts. I know that budgets are tight, but if the News & Record continues to publish authors (or letter writers) whose fact-free assertions and accusations are not verified, it cannot be considered a news-paper anymore. Rather, it should simply admit that it is a media outlet for advertisers.

I would encourage the News & Record to check sources more closely, and to find conservative columnists who traffic in facts, not obvious fabrications. A good first step would be to discontinue publishing anything by Cal Thomas.

Robert Goldberg

Greensboro

Editor’s note: The News & Record does fact-check letters and columns (as many of our letter writers and columnists will attest) but only when we suspect a fact may be incorrect. We did not suspect an inaccuracy in this case — which is to say, we don’t catch them all.

Minor?

Regarding the Associated Press story “Minor poll problems twisted into conspiracies” (Nov. 10):

“Minor” problems? Twenty-seven percent of the voting machines in one critical district malfunctioning isn’t “minor”!

After all the concerns about the 2020 election, and two years in preparation to get it right so there will be nothing to cause any doubt about the legitimacy of this election, this “malfunction” still occurs?

This was either chicanery or incompetence at a critical time and place. Neither is acceptable. And as usual, no one will be held accountable.

Don’t dare. It might hurt someone’s feelings, bruise some egos. Some incompetents might lose their jobs.

Can’t have that in today’s “tolerant” America.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

What’s the point?

You seem to ponder, from time to time, the mysterious “workings” of Greensboro, so I have a question: Why do we announce with such fanfare streetscaping projects that actually do make the sidewalks and streets much nicer and even pleasant to wander and then allow them to be grotesquely disfigured with permanent spray paint to mark underground utilities (I guess?) and to be haphazardly patched over with mismatching, lumpy asphalt swatches — even when the sidewalk that was torn up was brick pavers?

The permanently disfigured spray-painted granite curbs and planters by historic buildings strike me as callous disrespect and a long-lasting reminder of how the local administrators actually regard the efforts of the few who have worked to make our city a good place to call home.

Any correlation with the increasing number of vacant downtown storefronts?

Dan Donovan

Greensboro