Friday's letters, November 18, 2022

Ron, not Don

Former President Trump has announced that he is running for president, again, and I’m less than thrilled. There is too much baggage and too much drama associated with him, and the way he left office was disgraceful. Even his daughter Ivanka is sitting this one out, stating: “I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

I will not vote for Trump in the primaries.

Don’t misunderstand. I’d rather have all of my teeth extracted with no anesthesia than vote for Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, both of whom are profoundly incompetent. Like many, I have my sights set on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and pray he will run.

Think about this: I’ll turn 60 years old next year and have yet to have a president younger than me. It’s time for a new generation to lead this nation. Run, Ron, run!

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Stop the cruelty

While Democrats are taking a victory lap over their survival in the midterms, they might want to take note of the unfinished business in this Congress. A few weeks ago, all of you, plus the media, were swooning over the 4,000 beagles saved from being tortured to death in laboratories in Virginia, but you have yet to pass the bill to protect them.

The Senate passed its version of the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 (Senate Bill 5002) unanimously, and now the House must act before the end of the session. The record in this Congress of protecting animals has been poor (remember the slaughter of wolves?), so try to redeem yourselves before it’s too late.

And to Republicans: The Senate passed this act with GOP support, so get on board again. It’s time to stop the cruelty and madness and do something good and decent for a change.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

We do pay

State Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley needs to get his facts right. The $521 million in expanded Medicaid funds that could come to North Carolina from the federal government does not come at no cost to North Carolina taxpayers.

All that money must be collected from taxpayers before the feds can return it. The federal government has no money that is not first taken from us.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Politically dead

On Nov. 15, Donald Trump “flamed out” in Mar-a-Lago. Within a half-hour to 45 minutes, with the exception of C-SPAN 3, no network was carrying him live.

His announcement was a low-energy event before a selected audience of cult followers at his resort.

Donald Trump does not drink, but he was drunk with delusions of grandeur — and illusions about his future.

In Washington this week, the Republican Party almost self-destructed, following a disastrous midterm performance in which Trump played a major role, backing “election deniers.”

The “cult” may not yet be dead; but Donald Trump is politically dead. You read it here. “The Last Hurrah.”

William E. Jackson. Jr.

Davidson

For the record

Regarding two letters in the Nov. 17 News & Record:

1. The letter headlined “Not buying it,” about Donald Trump, includes a famous quote that is incorrect. The correct quote is: “You can fool some of the people all of the time; and all of the people some of the time; but, you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”

2. In another letter, the writer refers to the federal medical insurance program as Medicare. The program he is concerned about is Medicaid. Medicare is fully funded by the federal government. Medicaid is a program jointly funded by federal and state governments. However, his error is a common one.

Regardless, his point is well-taken. As a retired budget analyst, I deplore the (Republican-dominated) state legislature’s shortsightedness in refusing to partner with the federal government to provide desperately needed health care financing to our less-affluent fellow citizens.

Perhaps if these legislators were to look for their shared humanity with our fellow citizens in need instead of their differences, they would vote differently.

Joan C.S. Weiss

Greensboro