Friday's letters, November 4, 2022

Fossil-fuel pluses

The good doctors who claim that “fossil fuel addiction” kills and starves millions (Oct. 29) need to visit an ophthalmologist because they are suffering from extreme nearsightedness.

Fossil fuel, mostly natural gas, is a key component of nitrates, which in turn are a key component of synthetic fertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers allow the earth to feed 8 billion people; if we stopped using them, billions would die. Ask the people of Sri Lanka how important synthetic fertilizers are. Their government banned the use of nitrate fertilizers last April; crop yields collapsed, leading to food prices rising 80%, economic collapse, rioting in the streets and the resignation of the president.

Fossil fuels are essential to the entire food supply chain, including the farming equipment that plants and harvests food; the trucks, trains and ships that bring it to market; the equipment that processes it; and the plastic that keeps food clean and fresh.

The good doctors are right. We have a fossil fuel addiction. While the good doctors may point to deaths caused by fossil fuels, they should lift their eyes; they and billions of us owe our very existence to fossil fuels.

Banning fossil fuels would be an existential crisis for billions.

Walter J. Sperko

Greensboro

Questions, questions

In the recent school board debate Demetria Carter was asked how she would work with other board members. Her response spoke volumes. “My first question is how are they going to work with me?”

Throughout the debate Carter yelled and pointed her finger; her behavior was bullyish. If we don’t want bullies in our schools, do we really want one on our school board?

Carter is running for the at-large seat on the promise of “taking back” our schools. Take them back from whom? They haven’t been taken over — maybe abandoned by some parents, burned out teachers, county commissioners and state legislators and injured by a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Carter and I agree on one thing: parent participation is critical. My three children and four of my grandchildren have attended nine of our public schools. I have yet to find a school that doesn’t relish parent participation. What is her "parent participation" rhetoric code for?

If our schools are going to recover from damage caused by the pandemic, we need people with more than anger. There’s enough of that already. We need board members with good ideas who can talk and behave with civility. Don't our children deserve that?

Christopher Musselwhite

Greensboro

Your choices

While most Republican loyalists foment distrust in our elections and promote policies that incite division; embolden extremist groups and white nationalists to violence; support a seditious ex-president; dismiss the storming of the Capitol; spread conspiracy theories that lead to physical attacks against political opponents; propel anti-immigrant fervor; exacerbate income inequality; and seek to dismantle Social Security ...

Democrats have been working to strengthen our constitutional republic; improve/lower the cost of health care; provide aid to military veterans exposed to toxic chemicals; repair our infrastructure; protect women's reproductive rights; cut child poverty by 50%; reduce gun violence; enhance our competitive position in global technology; ensure corporations pay their fair share of taxes; combat climate change; strengthen NATO; and provide weapons and a united strategy to support Ukraine's war against Russia.

Coming out of the pandemic, grappling with global supply chain disruptions, material shortages and inflation, the U.S. has outperformed other developed nations. Throughout it all, the Biden administration and Democrats have strengthened our democratic institutions. They've consistently exhibited competency, integrity and dedication to enacting laws that improve people's lives and the environment.

For all these reasons, and because our democracy itself hangs in the balance, every Democrat deserves your vote.

Brian Goldberg

Greensboro

Confusing

Regarding the Nov. 1 letter "Dems don’t care": Somehow it doesn’t make much sense if the writer is only targeting two people (Joe Biden and John Fetterman).

Maybe he doesn’t follow the rest of the candidates, like Republicans Herschel Walker or Kari Lake in Arizona, or some GOP incumbents like Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

The top Republicans have stated that they don’t care if Walker is stupid and incompetent; they just want a Republican body in the seat. The Republicans seem to do a lot of crying and complaining but I have never heard any of them come back with any proposals. They don’t even have a platform.

None of that makes any sense to me and, as the author of "Dems don’t care" says, “Shame on you!"

Mike Cantwell

Whitsett