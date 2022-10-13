Friday's letters, October 14, 2022

Colin vs. Brett

The writer of an Oct. 12 letter (“Welfare fraud”) opined that Colin Kaepernick and Brett Favre both made bad decisions but that Kaepernick has been treated as a hero while Favre gets all the bad press.

The writer should please go back and review the vitriol spewed by our past president and his backers concerning Kaepernick. I believe at that point he’ll see that the bad press he received was 10 times the amount that Favre has received.

However, the issue isn’t about bad press; it is about using your power and influence to do what in your heart you know is wrong. The Mississippi state auditor has been quoted as saying that emails and texts messages show that Favre knew that these were welfare funds. Favre collected $1 million-plus to deliver speeches that were never given. Yes, he paid it back, but he still owes interest on the monies received.

The college volleyball facility that Mississippi welfare money was diverted to doesn’t help a single poor person, yet Favre advocated strenuously for that facility.

So, whom did Kaepernick hurt? Himself. And whom did Favre hurt? The 1 in 5 people in Mississippi who live in poverty. Favre deserves even more bad press.

James Thompson

Jamestown

PTI? Why?

Regarding the editorial “Defending PTI Airport” (Oct. 11):

PTI — ha, ha.

We have driven to Charlotte to fly nonstop to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Portland, Maine, Boston, West Palm Beach, Mexico City, Cancun, Milwaukee, Rome, London, Barcelona, Frankfort, Munich, Phoenix, Albany, Austin, Toronto, Indianapolis, Montreal and JFK Airport in New York.

Why change planes? That’s just two more things that can go wrong on each trip.

Ken Miller

Greensboro

As we suffer ...

The Jan. 6 committee is again holding a hearing on the so-called insurrection, while ...

The price of gas is going up and inflation is still high.

Illegal immigrants are still coming across the border in large numbers.

The war in Ukraine is getting worse.

The stock market is down and people are losing their retirement funds.

This committee has been spending millions for two years and still has nothing.

American citizens are suffering. Members of Congress are not working for the citizens; they are working for their party and power. Go figure.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Voting tips

An election will be here in less than a month. Oh, perhaps you knew that.

Anyway, how will you cast your vote? I’m here to show you an easy way. I’ll use as my examples The Great State of Georgia (sic), but I could have picked others.

1. If ex-President Donald Trump endorses someone, vote for the other candidate. Trump’s reasoning is: If the candidate wins, it will enhance Trump’s own reputation, never mind the candidate’s qualifications (see Herschel Walker, endorsed by Trump, running for Senate in Georgia).

2. If a candidate is a 2020 election denier, don’t vote for this person. There is absolutely no evidence to support this belief (see Burt Jones, an election denier, running for lieutenant governor of Georgia).

3. Don’t vote for hypocrites (see Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who is running again for governor, and who disliked Obamacare, but is now taking credit for it, without calling it by name).

I told you the decisions would be easy. However, if you are voting in North Carolina, I’ll leave it as an exercise for News & Record readers, to use one or more of my three methods and pick whom to vote for. Hint: CB.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

We need Branson

Everyone needs Alan Branson on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. He is running for the at-large seat. After the recent $1.7 billion school bond vote, Alan filed numerous lawsuits against certification because he thought the commissioners and the school boards had illegally used taxpayer money to promote the bonds.

Guess what! On July 20, Superior Court Judge Norlan Graves agreed with Branson “that the activities of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Schools may have improperly caused voters to vote in favor of the ($1.7 billion school) bond at issue.” What a shocker! Crooked Democrats using taxpayer money to lie to you.

Alan Branson took on this fight because he is a man with principles. He knows right from wrong. He is not afraid to take the right stand on issues important to taxpayers. He opposed the recent attempt by the Democrat-controlled board to raise sales taxes. Imagine that. Democrats wanted to raise taxes again and Republicans didn’t. I don’t want higher taxes and I bet you don’t either.

Elect Alan Branson. He will help to eliminate the Democrats’ tax-and-spend policies. We need Alan Branson. Vote for Alan Branson now.

Kenneth Orms

Greensboro