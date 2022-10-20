Friday's letters, October 21, 2022

What matters most

I'm hoping someone can explain this to me: Inflation and gas prices are high all around the world and the United States actually has lower inflation and gas prices than most other countries. Yet somehow it is the fault of Democrats in general, and President Biden in particular, that inflation and gas prices are high here.

From what I'm seeing in polls, this seems to be the top concern of many voters in the upcoming mid-term election — instead of the assaults on our democracy, on facts and on truth that we have all witnessed over the last few years.

In addition, I've yet to hear what the Republicans who are citing inflation and gas prices as the main issues would do to bring down inflation and gas prices (with the exception of opening more areas for oil drilling, which wouldn't affect gas prices until years down the road).

Let's elect representatives who will address the issues they can do something about. That will decide whether the rights we've come to enjoy as Americans will still be here for future generations.

Paul Weaver

Greensboro

Conservative values

I’d like to introduce you to Paul Schumacher, who is running for N.C. Senate in District 28. Paul is a conservative constitutionalist who values family, traditional education and equal justice for all.

He believes children don’t belong to the government, nor to the schools — that more parental involvement includes curriculum without indoctrination, increasing academic performance and making our schools safer.

He believes that now is the time for the government to spend responsibly and transparently.

With crime rates trending upward, it is imperative that we stand behind and support our law enforcement agencies by increasing necessary training and incentives. Paul is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, which protects law-abiding citizens.

Equal justice for all encompasses voting integrity. Paul approves of voter ID but is aware of other problems that need to be addressed, such as absentee ballots and “cloned” voting.

A vote for Paul Schumacher is a vote for the conservative values of life, liberty and justice for all.

Pam Talley

Greensboro

Cashion values arts

Commissioner Kay Cashion is a strong advocate for arts and culture. She recognizes the beauty and importance of the visual and performing arts but her understanding is much broader and deeper. She knows the value of the arts to economic development, veterans' health, education and rehabilitation efforts for detained juveniles and adults. Her ability to recognize the return on dollars invested in arts locally has added quality of life and economic viability to Guilford County.

At the state level, her focus has been on restoring the Old N.C. Capitol. She has given more than 25 years of volunteer service on the State Capitol Foundation, with eight years as president. Every year, thousands of schoolchildren and others visit the beautiful old Capitol.

Commissioner Cashion’s service extends to the national level. For her work as chair of the Arts and Culture Commission of the National Association of Counties where she increased commission membership from about a dozen to more than a hundred and raised the understanding of the comprehensive value of the arts and culture to a community, she was awarded their Public Leadership in the Arts Award for county leadership.

Guilford County needs at-large Commissioner Cashion, a knowledgeable advocate for the arts.

Charles Hagan

Greensboro

Canes rule!

In response to Scott Fowler’s rather whiny piece on the poor quality of Charlotte’s pro sports teams ("For now, dark days in Charlotte sports," Oct. 19): How about them Carolina Hurricanes? They remain the only North Carolina pro team to have won a championship.

They are perennially in the playoffs. And yet they get almost no press. Sad.

Kathleen Williams

Greensboro

Vote for Gray

My parents always taught me that if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all. I think some of our local politicians should heed that advice!

It appears that one candidate is simply being attacked … just for running for office! Brandon Gray is a smart and motivated young man running for the N.C. House District 62 seat. He has never held elected office, yet he’s being accused of policies that have caused a rise in crime.

Whatever happened to running for office and highlighting your accomplishments — particularly if you’re the incumbent and have been in office for more than 10 years? The incumbent should run on his merits, if there are any, instead of bashing his opponent for situations outside his control.

Brandon Gray has been endorsed by the Guilford County Association of Educators, Sierra Club, HRC and N.C. Association of Educators, among others. He has new ideas for fixing some of our problems. I have met Brandon and he has my vote! Let’s go, Brandon!

Scott Cooper

Greensboro