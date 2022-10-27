Friday's letters, October 28, 2022

High stakes

For those who optimistically hope that common sense will prevail over the Big Lie … well, those hopes may very well be shattered by those voters firmly entrenched in the intoxicating reality of resentment and grievance.

Those who argue that credibility precedes belief fail to recognize that neither logic, disproven allegations nor the mounting evidence of a conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 presidential election has had any effect on dissuading nearly half the nation's voters who will support whoever and whatever has an “R” next to its name.

Should the Big Lie prevail and decide the control of the House and Senate in this election cycle, the future of our democracy may very well depend on whether an “R” vote in 2024 will be an expression of those continuing resentments … or of buyer's remorse.

Indeed, the fate of “our” democracy is in the hands of “R” voters.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

By the numbers

Four reasons to vote against Republicans:

1. The existence of the human race depends on maintaining a climate in which we can feed ourselves. Republicans have proven they will never address climate change. As Donald Trump did, they will install policies that cause climate change to accelerate.

2. Republicans are attempting to turn America into a one-party state. Ted Budd voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Extreme gerrymandering has cost voters any choice in determining state legislative control. Republicans are attempting to corrupt elections by installing Big Lie supporters as election administrators. Many Republicans claim they will not honor election results unless the Republican wins. Democracy, once lost, is lost forever.

3. The economy has historically done better under Democratic administrations. Current inflation is worldwide, and was caused largely by pandemic factors.

4. Republicans have embraced lying. Trump lied about fraud in the 2016 and 2020 elections (disproven). Mitch McConnell lied about his reasons for not considering an Obama Supreme Court nominee nine months before a presidential election, evidenced by his confirmation of a Trump appointee 46 days before a presidential election. The Republican Party cannot be trusted.

Mary Rodriguez

Greensboro

Vote for Myers

Folks, I ask that, when you vote this year for candidates running for Guilford County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, please vote for Josh Myers. Josh currently serves as a supervisor on the Soil and Water Board since being elected to this position in 2018. I have served on the board with Josh, and from personal observation can tell you he is dedicated, hardworking and passionate about serving the citizens of Guilford County.

Josh is a good steward of state funds that the district uses to apply best-management practices that help county landowners with soil-erosion and water-quality issues. Josh also has been instrumental in getting additional state funding for projects in the county through his discussions with members of the General Assembly.

Josh is currently serving as vice chairman of the district board and previously has served as secretary/treasurer. Josh owns his own business and is active in many community organizations, including the school his two children attend.

Soil and Water District supervisor is a nonpartisan position, and I ask you to join me as I enthusiastically cast my vote for Josh Myers.

Ray Briggs

High Point

Reelect Cashion

I am writing to support Kay Cashion for Guilford County commissioner at large. I have lived in Greensboro for decades and have witnessed it evolve and change. I have participated in civic activities and served on various boards and commissions. I pay attention to our local government and have had the opportunity to see Kay in action.

Kay doesn’t like silos; she reaches out to her fellow commissioners and constituents, regardless of party. She keeps the well-being of the community top of mind. Kay advocates for education, arts, health and serving those who need our assistance.

Kay is pragmatic and strategic; she believes in building consensus. Most importantly, she knows Guilford County in and out. She is the best-suited candidate for the at-large seat, and she has my vote.

Nancy Doll

Greensboro

Bad choices

After years of watching them, I am amazed at the state of our elections. The voters, Democrat or Republican, vote for their party instead of who is the best candidate. They vote for the color of their skin even if they are not qualified.

The end result is what we have in Washington: a government that works for their party instead of for the American citizens.

They spend more time trying to get reelected than doing their job. The sad part is that the American citizens suffer.

We elect new politicians and after six months in Washington they turn into what we voted out.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville