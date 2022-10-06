Friday's letters, October 7, 2022

Rave for ‘Rebellious’

I hope people will run to Triad Stage to see the world premiere of “Rebellious.” It is an engaging, brilliant story of four young women stepping up for justice.

“Rebellious” is inspiring. But there is also plenty of humor in the dynamics of these four women who do not easily become friends, and in some character roles that are so cleverly used to tell the story (the switchboard operator, the basketball coach).

I thoroughly enjoyed this fast-moving play. It’s a story that needs to be told, and it left me so much more inspired by the Bennett Belles.

It makes for a fun evening back at the theater!

Jean Pudlo

Greensboro

What’s at stake

If the women of North Carolina want access to safe reproductive health care we absolutely must be registered to vote. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 14, for the Nov. 8 general election. (After Oct. 14, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting will be available.)

Take three friends with you to register. Throw a party with like-minded friends and register to vote online by filling out the N.C. Voter Registration Application at myNCDMV.

If Republicans add three state House seats and two Senate seats, they will have a supermajority and be able to override any veto from Gov. Cooper. If that happens, the first thing the General Assembly will do is pass a more restrictive, if not total, ban on abortions in the state. Women will lose body autonomy for themselves and their daughters.

State Senate leader Phil Berger has said, “The legislature is charged with the responsibility, under our system of government, deciding where you draw the line.” He thinks the state has the right to determine the size of your family. If women don’t have control of their own bodies, nothing else matters, not even our vote. N.C. women, register three friends and vote together on Nov 8. Honor your bodies by voting.

Gaylene Zimmer

Greensboro

Puzzle woes

I am very disappointed and upset with the changes to the newspaper. I used to love doing the two puzzles and the word scramble. The L.A. Times puzzle is too difficult (I have a B.A. degree) and I have to look up too many answers to complete it. It takes me so long that I quit doing the puzzle altogether!

Helen Fuertsch

Oak Ridge

I want my paper

Let me start by saying that I love getting the paper. I like a physical paper to read (and eventually donate to our local animal shelter). Overall the GNR does a nice job reporting local, state and national news.

I did not like fewer comics and miss my crossword puzzle (I now download it for free online). I get it that some of your readers are very disappointed about these latest changes. But I could live with those changes … if … only … I actually got the paper.

As of this writing, my neighbor and I have missed 11 consecutive papers. It does not come. We had gotten used to the paper arriving late (sometimes late afternoon) and had gotten used to the long-repeated treks from house to road to check for our papers (I know, extra walking is not all bad).

I have emailed your paper to be told that you are sorry the problem is not resolved and to notify you of any future problems. When I call I get quoted wait times of more than 15 minutes.

Again, I love getting the paper.

Please, may I have my paper?

Ann Brady

Reidsville

Democrats only?

In response to a letter mailed to many local Junior League members (but not sent by the league):

Only Democrats were promoted as fulfilling the purpose of the league, which is volunteerism and women’s issues. There were no independents or Republicans on the list.

Democrats are not representing anyone well, especially our children. A child should not be expected to decide their pronoun before they can read. Also, critical race theory makes children feel guilty about our history. CRT will destroy race relations. Historic monuments are being removed. History needs to be taught so mistakes are not repeated. But educators should not dwell on social issues rather than basic academics.

For women, abortion is a concern. But it should never be a quick fix. Equality for women in the workplace is an issue. As a grandmother I have experienced the changes that have helped women evolve into who they want to be. Both parties have contributed to this evolution.

Please educate yourselves about all candidates. Children are being affected and infected by local, state and national leaders. Vary your media choices. Become aware before you vote.

Beverly McCracken

Greensboro