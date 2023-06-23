The way we were

I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to live in North Carolina while it was still a democracy.

In recent decades, North Carolina has been neither blue nor red, but purple. Both major political parties have had success, electing moderate Republican governors and moderate Democratic governors.

Goodbye to all that. Republican leaders in the N.C. legislature have adopted a radical agenda that goes against key issues that the majority of North Carolinians (and Americans) support, including commonsense gun control, funding of public education and a woman’s right to control her reproductive choices.

Republicans now enjoy a veto-proof majority in the N.C. Legislature, achieved largely thanks to gerrymandering and voter suppression. Further, thanks to a state Supreme Court that has become (like the U.S. Supreme Court) a body guided by partisan ideology rather than the constitution, precedent or facts, there are few, if any, checks and balances on Senate leader Phil Berger’s power grab.

Look at Senate Bills 747 and 749, put forward after Berger consulted with Cleta Mitchell, the Trump lawyer who lies about voter fraud. This bill would impose numerous restrictions on early voting, absentee voting and same-day registration. The bill also would cut the budgets of local boards of elections, making it much more difficult for local officials to continue to do as they have always done: guarantee free and fair elections.

It was nice while it lasted.

Gary Kenton

Greensboro

Hunter’s taxes

I found it interesting that Hunter Biden’s tax bill that was five years past due was only $100,000 on more than $1.5 million of income. In general, middle-class families having an income of $150,000.00 are taxed at a 22% rate on federal and 4% on state income. And that is if you file on time, pay on time and owe no late fees or penalties. Tenty-two percent on $1.5 million is closer to $330,000 owed. And after five years there certainly should have been some penalties and interest added. His tax rate is certainly reduced. Unfortunately, this is not just his rate, it is typical of tax breaks for millionaires.

Biden acknowledged struggling with addiction after the death of his brother. And addiction can make you forget or ignore a lot of things. However, he still had the potential to have income of over $1.5 million. Just not the potential to file and pay taxes on it.

For 11 days he possessed a handgun despite knowing he was a drug user. These charges were dropped in the guilty plea to his tax violations. Does this mean that anyone using drugs can now possess a handgun and not be charged? Or does it just mean that Hunter Biden can do this?

It shows us hardworking citizens that money talks. And there is power in politics. Not always honest power and certainly not good leadership for all.

Geraldine Jordan

High Point

Lay off the DOJ

The right-wing attack on the Justice Department has to stop. Donald Trump broke the law. He does not get a free pass.

You cannot compare President Biden’s situation with Trump’s. As soon as Biden’s documents were found the DOJ was contacted and the documents were returned immediately. Trump took the documents he had, hid them, lied about them, kept them in unsecured places and showed them to people who did not have security clearance. There is an audio tape of him showing documents and admitting he did not declassify them and admitting he knew the process.

Trump was given 18 months to return the documents. The two situations of Biden and Trump are in no way comparable. The only way Republicans would think the DOJ was fair is if they gave Trump a free pass. What about the rule of law? What about those working in the intelligence agency that Trump may have endangered?

Trump not only broke the law but basically dared law enforcement to charge him. The DOJ has bent over backward giving Trump preferential treatment. Trump should be convicted and jailed. He remains the biggest threat to democracy and until he faces accountability that threat will continue.

Rita Wilson

Asheboro

Give them F-16’s

In an interview with Russian reporters, Vladimir Putin recently threatened that American-made F-16 fighter jets promised to Ukraine would “burn.”

On the eve of the heralded Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Biden administration has come to a fork in the road in upping the ante.

The White House should quit rationalizing the delays in the delivery of new heavy weapons to Ukraine that have already been announced. It comes across as temporizing.

The chief of the German air force has stated: “Air power is the first response in a crisis.”

F-16’s to Ukraine, post-haste!

William E. Jackson Jr.

Davidson

The writer was a national security adviser on arms control and weapons of war in the State Department under President Jimmy Carter.