Biased bill

The bill sponsored by Rep. Jon Hardister to change North Carolina law in order to seat Michael Logan on our Board of Education is transparently biased.

I am a District 3 constituent and I am concerned that if the bill passes my district will be represented by someone with a racially prejudiced and vindictive mindset. Mr. Logan’s Facebook posts (now removed) tell a story that his supporters try to explain as mistakes in the past. Comments posted as recently as last April are not youthful indiscretions. Further, he has not acknowledged them as mistakes he now regrets.

Overt, intentional prejudice has no place on the Board of Education. I applaud the stand most sitting board members are taking against it. It is wrong to say and stand by prejudicial remarks and make policies affecting our children. Mr. Logan’s opinion, though biased and misguided, is his to hold but not as a public official sworn to serve all students with fairness and respect.

There are many moral traditions; all have a place. I submit, however, that bigotry is not moral and most certainly should not become an accepted practice. There are other Republicans whom the board would and should approve.

Lizzie Biddle

Greensboro

Breaking the code

Regarding the articles about North Carolina requiring computer science as a graduation requirement: I think it’s is a bad idea.

I am a professional programmer who graduated with a B.S. in computer science.

During college I observed that the large majority of math majors who were required to take a coding class with me had promised to avoid programming like the plague, and about a quarter of my fellow computer science peers had decided to switch to less technical majors.

So you could understand my surprise as I find that the majority of my programming co-workers at my first job has started their careers in math or chemistry and transitioned to programming.

I believe this is due to their initial exposure to coding. In an introduction-to-computer-science class the material is dense and technical. All the assignments seem pointless and are often super frustrating.

When coding is integrated into another discipline like science or math, it emphasizes the power of code in a certain context that the students can see tangibly. This propels students through the frustrating, technical aspects of coding.

Rather than getting rid of a science class, integrate coding into several classes. It kills two birds with one stone, and I guarantee it would lead go more students developing a passion for programming.

Michael Antkiewicz

Greensboro

Side effects

As we, as a state, proceed to legalize marijuana, one caution! When the current illegal dealers are deprived of the marijuana market they will find another, i.e., opiates, etc.

As Isaac Newton taught us, "For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction." Food for thought.

Michael Lopez

Summerfield

Random thoughts

Maybe the Israelis and the Palestinians should receive a visit from Klaatu, the spaceman from the 1951 classic, "The Day the Earth Stood Still." He would tell them to "get your excrement together and get along peacefully, or you will be eliminated from the planet Earth."

I am a pro-choice hypocrite. I am unalterably in favor of a woman’s right to choose. That said, if I could go back in time to my mother’s womb, would I want her to have the right to abort me? A puzzlement, yes?

If an angry man ... with a history of crime and/or mental illness ... were to point his gun at Lauren Boebert ... would she be OK with that? Let us assume that he had bought the gun legally, because universal background checks are opposed by the NRA and its acolytes. How might that work out for the congresswoman?

Fact: In 2018, an NRA member looked me in the eye, and told me that he knew what Wayne LaPierre meant when he said that background checks don’t work. Finally, I got my friend to admit that background checks do work "when they are done." Really?

Cue that "Mean Girls" quote again, please. "Duh!" Thank you.

Jody McGhee

High Point

It's O. Henry

Shame on you newspaper proofreaders! I would like to punctuate the importance of punctuation!

Our esteemed hotel is spelled with a period (O. Henry) and not an apostrophe (O'Henry).

Jim Ertner

Greensboro