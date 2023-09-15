Church and state

The recent letter ("God and country," Sept. 13) befuddled me. Perhaps I could try to clarify and refute what I think was the writer's point was about the two clauses in the First Amendment.

Let’s say there are two buildings, one owned by the government and the other owned by you.

On the building owned by government, putting up a sign saying, “In God we trust” would violate the establishment clause of the First Amendment. In effect, they are picking a state religion involving God.

The Framers realized that any establishment of a state religion could cause instability as it had in other parts of the world. It would be better just not to have one.

It doesn’t mean that the government won’t violate the clause on occasion, and this can cause a court fight. Nevertheless, it would still be wrong to imply we have a state religion.

The other building is another story. You can put a sign, “In God we trust," on your building, and according to the free-exercise clause in our wonderful Constitution; the government can’t prevent this.

The meaning of both clauses is clear, and it bothers me when their meaning is distorted.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

A dictator's example?

I was very saddened to read Cal Thomas' most recent column about crime ("What to do about the crime wave," Sept. 12).

We are in dark times indeed when a syndicated columnist such as Thomas can open an article about crime by venerating the wisdom and guidance we should take from the dictator Francisco Franco of Spain when it comes to his approach.

I am beyond appalled that this paper would run such an article. To try to model one's national approach to crime after a corrupt, authoritarian government with a tradition of gross human rights violations is to abandon democracy.

Such an article has no place in civil discourse and should be pushed to the margins of society.

Joshua Rubin

Greensboro

Wink, wink ...

We now have three Greensboro City Council members who are connected to nonprofits that receive funding from city coffers. Even if they individually recuse themselves when their pet projects come up for votes, it stills smell to high heaven.

Do we really think they will vote against another council member's project? (Wink ,wink: "I'll vote for your project if you vote for mine.") Give me a break. This is pure corruption!

Russell Gibson

Greensboro

Antietam and Vietnam

Sept. 17 marks the 161st anniversary of the Battle of Antietam. That often-forgotten battle represents the bloodiest single day in American history. There is an interesting connection between Antietam and Vietnam.

The connection comes from a former U.S. congressman and Minnesota governor, the late Al Quie. Quie's grandfather, Halvor Quie, fought at Antietam and was wounded. In an oral history I did with the governor a decade ago, he told me the following story:

The doctors wished to operate on Halvor, as gangrene had set in on his foot. They wanted to give him whiskey to kill the pain. A teetotaling Lutheran, Halvor declined the medication and said he would take his pain straight up, sans spirits. Upon this revelation to me, the governor told me that he tried to emulate his grandfather by always taking his own pain straight up. One example was his refusal even to take Novacaine when he went to the dentist.

It so happened that I knew that when Al was a U.S. Congressman that he had voted for the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, based on a nothing burger too lengthy to explain here. I expected Congressman Quie simply to say, "I voted for it" and then to explain himself. But that is not what he did. He said, on the record, "I failed my grandfather. We voted alphabetically and everyone ahead of me had voted for it. I voted for it from peer pressure instead of taking my pain straight up."

Quie died recently, just short of his hundredth birthday. Democrats and Republicans alike have remembered him fondly. So do I, especially for his honesty. And some day, when the dust settles on the current proxy war between the U.S. and Russia, some politician will admit the same kind of pitiful reasoning.

James Lutzweiler

Jamestown