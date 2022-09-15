Friday's letters, September 16, 2022

Spiraling rents

As reported in The Center Square, Greensboro led the nation for the year-over-year rent increases for one bedroom units in July, according to Rent.com. Rents increased by 74% in July compared to July 2021. Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville experienced similarly high increases.

I personally know people who are suffering because of rent hikes. Perhaps this explains the increase in individuals with cardboard signs at street corners. We can blame the fecklessness of these individuals all we want to for the their homelessness, but the greed of individual and corporate property developers and renters also richly deserve inspection.

Our sluggish approach to affordable housing has not helped, nor has the Chamber of Commerce mentality that seems to have guided city government in recent years.

Jim Carmichael

Greensboro

Planned disorder

An article I read in the News & Record reported that that the N.C. State Board of Elections had passed guidelines to prevent disruptions at voting sites. Then a committee of all Republicans overrode the board, thus opening the door to actions that could be disruptive at the voting sites.

In another article there was a report of Republican groups training in Michigan with instructions to “break all the rules” at the voting sites. I am concerned there are similar Republican training groups in North Carolina and what their marching orders may be.

While the N.C. board’s guidelines were aimed to ensure safe sites for voters it surely seems that is not what the Republicans want. A second article in the paper reported that Republicans are challenging the board's adding of another day to accept absentee ballots because of a holiday, since it has been done before with no problems. This is another example of Republicans working to curb and interfere with citizens' constitutional right to vote.

N.C. voters need to ask themselves if they want representatives who seek to restrict their voting rights.

Jose Alvarez

Greensboro

Not just teachers

John Hood's Sept. 11 column, "School closures for COVID were extremely bad policy" hit a raw nerve with me.

As a veteran educator, I noticed right away that the many adults in our schools who serve our children were not mentioned anywhere in his column. Mr. Hood only stated that children are at low risk, therefore they should have been in school all along. What about the higher risk that existed and still exists for adults and the immunocompromised? It is egregious to give their safety no consideration at all.

No one foresaw a pandemic but states and local school boards responded the best way they could. Teachers valiantly switched to remote learning upon a moment's notice. When vaccines were still unavailable, educators returned to in-person instruction while providing safety protocols for students and a willingness to put their own health on the line.

It is appropriate and compassionate to recognize the multitude of teachers, administrators and other school personnel (office workers, lunch ladies, assistants, bus drivers) who have faithfully served students during the COVID-19 crisis. They are truly deserving of our thanks and should not be overlooked.

Marcia James

Jamestown

A joke?

What happened to today’s (Tuesday's) usual full page of comics with a full page of puzzles on the flip side? Curiously, the half-page of comics on page B7 contained some new ones. And by only having half a page of puzzles below that meant that my beloved Boggle was missing! Was this a comical error?

Jim Ertner

Greensboro

Rained out?

Three hundred forty-three plus one: the number of New York City firefighters and the one New York City fire patrolman who died on Sept. 11 in the Twin Towers.

The city of Greensboro officials who canceled the 9/11 stair climb remembrance because of rain should be ashamed. Firefighters died that day.

The rain was not a deterrent to cancel the North Carolina Folk Festival, which took place that same weekend. But, because of the rain, Greensboro could not honor the firefighters who sacrificed their lives. Just goes to show where this city's priorities lie.

Another “well-done” to the city of Greensboro.

Jim Rientjes

Greensboro