Friday's letters, September 2, 2022

Inflation is global

Sometimes I wonder if some of our letter writers even read this newspaper. If they do, they should be aware that inflation is a global problem. There is no conceivable way President Biden could be responsible for global inflation.

Gasoline prices are unprecedentedly high all over the world. How could Biden possibly be responsible for gas prices in every country in the world?

No matter how desperate you are to blame all your problems on Biden, it only works that way in your imagination. We have enough problems in this country; we certainly don’t need people making up facts to suit their political preferences.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Lock him up

This week on Truth Social, Donald Trump demanded that he be reinstated as president. To me this shows he has lost touch with all reality and needs treatment.

Trump also needs to be in jail for inciting the Jan. 6 riot and then sitting in his office for three hours and doing nothing to stop it. He should be in jail as well for the fake elector scheme he used to try to overturn the election results.

And most of all, he should be in jail for keeping top secret documents at his home in Florida and lying about them.

Also one of Trump's lawyers signed a statement in June that all of the classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence had been returned to the government.

He needs to go to jail, too. And to be disbarred.

Jim Besser

Greensboro

We the people

Most of today's letters to the editor (Aug. 30) were by leaning-to-the-left liberal Democrats.

The new thing these days is either a Democratic blue wave or a conservative red wave. When are we going to have a "We the People" wave? Government should work for all of the people.

Sadly, the federal government has quit working for the people years ago. Instead, it works for party and power.

I want to hear a politician running for office who will say what he or she thinks is best for American citizens.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Call it 'Putin's War'

I have discussed this widely with many friends and professional acquaintances. No one has come up with any worrisome reason not to label it "Putin's War."

There would be lots of valid emotional effects of such a label. Putin is an old Slovak/Soviet born of the KGB and hanging in the position to take control after Yeltsin.

But Russians born after 1991 and perestroika don't share his urge for reestablishing the Soviet Union. They are accustomed to peace and commerce with Ukraine, the rest of Europe and much of Asia and the United States.

They are accustomed to McDonald's and many American corporations. The media's power is language. Use the "Putin's War" label to drive a wedge between Putin and those Russians opposed to the war.

Your example can encourage The New York Times, The Washington Post and many other influential publications and news organizations to use the "Putin's War" label over and over until it flows even into a controlled-media environment, despite Putin's gun-and-prison power.

John R. Dykers

Slier City

The popular vote

Support for electing the president by national popular vote is increasing among all voters, according to the August PEW Research poll; 63% of Americans support a popular vote for president, including 42% of Republicans.

Voters believe one person, one vote is essential to American democracy. A constitutional amendment is not required to elect a president by national popular vote.

We can repair our broken system with an agreement among the states. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact guarantees the presidency to the candidate who wins the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. When passed by states with at least 270 electoral votes, the winner will win the presidency every time.

The National Popular Vote would make the attacks on democracy via the Electoral College more difficult. A poll by NBC News (Aug. 12-16) reported that "Threats to Democracy" has overtaken "Cost of Living & Jobs and the Economy" as the top priority.

Any coverage related to the Electoral College is incomplete without a mention of NationalPopularVote.com.

Robert Thornton

Weaverville