Friday's letters, September 23, 2022

See ya

So, the Atlantic Coast Conference is moving south. Good riddance! I say.

They can take their fat salaries, $2,000 suits, expense accounts, limousines, prime seats and bloated egos to Charlotte permanently — where they will be warmly welcomed by bumper-to-bumper traffic. Maybe they can just buy several helicopters so those suits won't get wrinkled on the way to five-star hotels.

The schools, athletes, coaches and fans paved your path to luxury. And don't forget, so did the city of Greensboro. Bye!

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

National treasure

Richard Groves' article, "The legend of a song called ‘National City’," in the News & Record on Sept. 6, brought back memories of growing up in National City, Calif., which is just south of San Diego. When we moved there in the early 1930s, most of the businesses were on the main street, called National Avenue. There was the National Theater and National Shipbuilding on the San Diego Harbor next to the Naval Repair Base (my father was a chief electrician there).

Before World War II, the town had only one high school and one junior high. The junior high had a band and there was a school song, "National City Junior High School." The song may have been written by the person who taught band but it must have been before World War II.

Anna M. Kalar

Greensboro

Wrong priority

Regarding "Push to move courthouse monuments stalls" (news story, Sept. 17):

The NAACP wants to move the Confederate statue in Alamance County. Why?

Will removing it help Black people get better jobs, stop Black-on-Black crime or improve Blacks' lives in the community?

The NAACP also sued to stop voter ID because it is "racist."

What is racist about voter ID? You have to have an ID to do almost everything in life. The NAACP should have spent its time making sure all Black voters had an ID instead of wasting time and money in court. That's just common sense.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Wrong year

One of my favorite sections of the newspaper is the daily "Today in History" column. It's neat looking at things that happened on the same day, from recently to many years ago. Yes, I sometimes see a leftist slant in some of these recalls, but nothing too obvious — until I saw the item about the "anniversary" of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The date listed for this was Aug. 30, 2020. Wow! I think most know the totally botched final withdrawal from Afghanistan was Aug. 30, 2021!

So what is the difference? Let's see, maybe the fact that on Aug. 30 2020, Donald Trump was in office, while one year later Joe Biden was in office. Truthfully, I doubt if this was a mistake. Many would want to "credit" Donald Trump from this disastrous procedure, while absolving Biden of any blame.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

Hastened demise

I have gotten the Greensboro News & Record seven days a week for more than 30 years. I’ve stayed with our local publication through smaller pages, smaller print, the loss of excellent reporters, no paper holidays and increased subscription prices while receiving smaller and fewer papers.

Yet, this might be the straw that broke the camel’s back. One full page of comics dropped to half a page, and some of the “new” comics are reprints! Most of the puzzles are gone, too! Yes, the N&R stated that you could find the comics and puzzles online. Well, if I had wanted to do my puzzles and read my paper online, I wouldn’t pay the exorbitant price for the print edition.

I recognize that we are a dying breed — those who greatly enjoy a printed paper, doing a puzzle with pen or pencil, cutting out that funny cartoon and placing it on the refrigerator. Yet, do not quicken that demise.

Please bring back the full page of comics!

Mebane Ham

Greensboro

The only part

You have totally ruined my day with your change to the entertainment section, which was the only part of your paper that I looked forward to each morning. I guess you have overlooked the importance of some amusement in today's world, especially when the rest of the paper is mostly devoted to one side of the political spectrum.

I don't think I will be renewing my subscription.

Albert LaMachio

Greensboro

Faves are MIA

What have you done to the comics? You have separated or removed some of the best. "Beetle Bailey," "Blondie" and "Curtis," just to mention a few. The new ones you have added aren’t funny or interesting at all. Please restore our comics. It’s one of the few reasons I still subscribe.

Thanks in advance. I know you will do the right thing.

Roberta Boswell

Summerfield

Always 'Indians'

I’ve lived long enough to know that change is inevitable in almost everything. That doesn’t mean I have to accept it.

My mom was from Cleveland, so we visited there every few years. My dad took my brother and me to an Indians game in 1948. I saw Bob Feller pitch, although, at 6 years old, I didn’t realize the importance of the mark he'd leave on baseball.

I met Feller some 40-plus years later in the office of the Greensboro Hornets. I was a Greensboro policeman and I just happened to be the sergeant who coordinated security assignments for games. When I told him I’d seen him pitch in Cleveland in 1948, he smiled, shook my hand and gave me an autographed pencil-sketch print. I kept it in a file cabinet with other autographs I’d collected over the years.

The Cleveland baseball team will always be the “Indians” to me, just as the Washington football team will always be the “Redskins.”

What kind of names are “Guardians” and “Commanders”? I’m fed up to the gills with all this political correctness and I’m sure many others are too.

Ramon Bell

Stokesdale