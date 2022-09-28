Friday's letters, September 30, 2022

A worthy example

The headline “We’re not that kind of Baptist” from Wednesday's paper (Sept. 28), at first glance seemed perhaps to be about another example of greed, corruption, pedophilia, abuse or exclusion from a religious community in the name of God. Instead, I found it to be very uplifting that an LGBTQ family struggling with identity years ago found a church in Greensboro that believed and practiced the words “God loves everybody."

Churches used to welcome all, to provide a community sharing brief respite from the challenging day-to-day outside world with words, stories and examples written centuries ago about simply being a good, fair, honest person, turning the other cheek, helping those less fortunate and celebrating with the grace of humility.

Thank you, College Park Baptist Church. The world is a better place because of you.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

Light of Dawn

I'm writing with gratitude for the incredibly positive impact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane made on our community as a News & Record arts and entertainment writer for many years. As she enjoys a well-deserved retirement, we will deeply miss her always interesting, locally-focused coverage of substance.

As one who pitched story ideas to Dawn many times in my work at Guilford College, I can attest to her genuine interest in the pitch, and, if she chose to pursue the story, her strong commitment to doing a thorough job in her reporting. She was a legendary fact-checker.

Above all, I will miss her kindness in every experience I had with her and her dedication to a community she loves while navigating the challenges of working in an industry in transition.

Thank you, Dawn.

Ty Buckner

Greensboro

The writer is vice president for Communications and Marketing at Guilford College.

Think first

Your vote to elect Republicans is a vote against yourself, your family and especially against women. When the Republican-nominated Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, they knew that some Republican-led states would impose the most restrictive, the most punishing, the cruelest laws against women they could come up with.

They knew that those laws could include citizen vigilantes and jailing women and their physicians, with no exceptions for rape, incest or reproductive complications that put women at risk.

They knew that pregnancy resulting from rape or incest was possible, and that the youngest victims would not be physically, emotionally or financially ready for motherhood.

Before you vote in the mid-term election, think of the women you know — mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, nieces — your vote could save lives!

Joan Sova

Jamestown

Confounded

I am reluctantly renewing my subscription to the print version of News & Record, but it may be for the last time. Recent changes to the daily puzzles are confounding to me. Surely you realize the majority of your subscribers — even those who get news primarily online — are not Gen Xers or millennials. They are by and large baby boomers. And many in that cohort have dropped their online and print subscriptions. Those of us who keep renewing do so because the paper is something we’ve loved all of our lives.

Although your coverage of statewide and local news remains valuable to me, doing away with the puzzles that ran until recently makes no sense. Today, your marginally challenging crossword and Jumble puzzles are so enlarged and often skewed (I assume to take up space on the anemic comics page), that they are practically unreadable. Daily Cryptoquote and Boggle are no more. What’s next? The sports page?

Your subscribers enjoyed the puzzles you’ve eliminated. Whatever the cost that justified this, surely our steadily increasing subscription rate would have mitigated that expense. The publisher seems determined to permanently alienate the subscribers the News & Record relies upon. That population might soon include me.

Elizabeth Urquhart

Greensboro

Still a subscriber

Like many of your readers, I am saddened by the inevitable shrinking of our daily paper.

My history with the paper is lifelong. My mother was a reporter and writer there for several decades beginning in the 1940s, before I was born. I delivered the Greensboro Record and later the Greensboro Daily News to neighborhoods in the Walker Avenue/Elam Avenue/Market Street area throughout the 1960s.

As I recall, the shrinkage really began in the mid-1980s when the (afternoon) Record and (morning) Daily News combined. Again, as with others, my mornings are incomplete without the paper in my hands. I do read it on my iPad when I am traveling. Last week, I was delighted to turn the last online page and find a full page of color comics, including some new and some old. I also was happy to find two of my long-ago-removed favorites, "Get Fuzzy" and "Doonesbury."

Unlike some of your other readers, I will continue to subscribe to the News & Record. My 97-year-old mother will also continue to subscribe, especially if you don't discontinue "Pickles." Thanks for bringing our daily paper.

Burton Kennedy

Greensboro

Three words ...

I miss Dilbert.

Bert Davis Jr.

Greensboro