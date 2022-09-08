Friday's letters, September 9, 2022

Mind-boggling

Why are so many Republican Party members supporting those who are willing to accept the overthrow of our republic? It is one of the most difficult things for many of us in our country to understand.

They are still supporting a man and his terrorist followers who are willing to do anything — anything — to take control of our country.

These people are not condemning those who attacked our Capitol, severely injuring law enforcement personnel who risked their lives for our republic and to protect a Republican vice president.

They don’t condemn terrorists who plotted to kidnap a governor.

They don’t condemn people who are making death threats to politicians and judges who do not say or do what they want.

They support condemnation of people who have told the truth about what they observed before and on Jan. 6.

They refuse to search for the truth by listening to sources who are not objective but are instead propagandists.

Even though every court challenge of the last presidential election has found no evidence that there was any wrongdoing in the vote-counting, they refuse to accept the findings and continue supporting statements of a man who told more lies than any other president we have had. Why?

Lee A. Gable

Greensboro

Elect women

The current legislature in Raleigh is male-dominated, including the leaders in the dominant political party. Many, I believe, like me, are well past prime age.

In some states, laws severely restrict a woman’s freedom to make her own reproductive health decisions. In North Carolina, a 1973 law has been dusted off and will go into effect. This law is not as extreme as laws in some other states. And, you have a firewall in Gov. Cooper’s veto power. This firewall is not guaranteed. The leaders of the dominant party in Raleigh have signaled that if they can reestablish their super-majority, they will take up expanded restrictions and pass them in spite of a veto.

Shouldn’t women be much more heavily represented in Raleigh?

While I would not contend that all women are of the same mind on female reproductive health issues, at least all women can relate to those issues. If you’re a woman, don’t trust that men are going to do what’s right for you, and for your daughters’ and granddaughters’ present or future.

Ladies, y’all know what to do. In November, elect women to the state Senate and House. If no woman is on your ballot, vote for the party candidate most likely to support your issues. Get ready to vote!

Edward Henderson

Trinity

Unhealthy policy

Upon walking into a Cone Health facility last week, a patient with an empty Coke bottle asked an employee where the recycling bin was located. The employee quickly replied, “We don’t recycle; you can place it in the trash.”

I was surprised and disappointed that a company with such a large footprint in our community, and a reputable brand, does not recycle. One of Cone Health’s values is said to be “Caring for Our Communities.” When will environmentalism and sustainability become part of this?

For as much waste as health care facilities produce, it would only be beneficial to our community for Cone Health to take strides towards an all-encompassing recycling program.

Alison Turkin

Greensboro

Editor’s note: A spokesman says that what Cone Health recycles “varies depending on the location of the facility and the robustness of the local recycling program,” but generally includes printer cartridges, electronics, light bulbs, batteries,cardboard, paper and the plastic and metal used in hypodermic needles. “Unfortunately, we currently don’t recycle soft drink bottles in all our locations.” He added: “We know we have room for improvement and recognize it is a vital issue for the communities we serve.”

Slippery

Trying to catch Donald Trump doing anything wrong is like trying to catch a greased pig (no pun intended).

The grease this time is called a special master to assist in decision-making about the classified documents taken by Trump to his home at Mar-a-Lago. The use of a special master in the court case will, of course, provide Trump more time to hold rallies and make outrageous accusations about his political opponents.

So far, over years of practice, and with the help of his allies, he has avoided extremely serious consequences. Those who pursue Trump as a danger to democracy continue with courage on a slippery slope. If only, as Barney Fife used to say, we could have “nipped it (Trump) in the bud.”

Jody Sutlive

