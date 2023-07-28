Aldean’s song

Just finished reading the column by Francis Wilkinson in the July 25 News & Record (“It’s us against them in Aldean’s hit”).

I’m not going to pass judgment on Jason Aldean’s song, “Try That in a Small Town.” I have never heard the song or seen the video.

Mr. Aldean states that the song is misunderstood. But, after reading some of the lyrics, “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face,” I’m wondering why no mention is made of spraying an officer in the face with bear spray and beating him with a flagpole (with an American flag attached) were not included.

That made me wonder: Do only “small-town” police deserve respect?

I guess it’s all relative.

Deb Printup

Jamestown

Snark Week?

To the wife of the letter writer from Boone (“You’re scared,” July 25):

Cut your husband some slack; he has mastered the fine art of snark. As the high priestess of snark, I appreciate that kind of talent and know it when I see it.

I could not agree more with his July 26 letter. I guess great minds do think alike! Keep up the good work.

Dawn Palka

Archdale

Above the law?

The Constitution says that no one is above the law. Yet, some have argued there is a two-tier justice system in America. Which is true?

A former president and current GOP front-runner for the 2024 presidency has been indicted on 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, including 21 counts for stealing nuclear secrets. He has not denied that he took the documents. His defense is that he should not stand trial now because he’s running for president.

But he won’t stand trial if reelected either. The ex-president argued during his first term that sitting presidents could not be prosecuted while in office. Now he is promising that if reelected he will fire the prosecutor and pardon himself for his crimes.

So, if you can’t be prosecuted when you’re running (try that to avoid a speeding ticket) and you can’t be prosecuted as president, what about when you’re not the president? Nope, they’ve also got that covered.

In the second impeachment trial the ex-president was acquitted when 20 GOP senators agreed that while he was guilty of the crimes alleged while president, at time of trial he was no longer in office. Therefore, the official GOP position in 2023 is that their candidate is above the law. He cannot be prosecuted whether he’s running for president, is actually president or is simply an ex-president.

Is there a two-tier justice system in America? Are some Americans above the law? We will find out what voters believe that in 2024. Vote!

Brad Schamp

Archdale

Great job, A&T

I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to N.C. A&T State University for successfully hosting the 2023 USATF Masters Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. This esteemed event brought together a record 1,400-plus athletes from across the nation to showcase their remarkable talents and dedication.

Foremost, I would like to thank Chancellor Harold Martin for his visionary leadership at A&T. His unwavering support for sports and the community is commendable, and under his guidance, A&T has been an ideal host for this prestigious competition. A&T’s track facility is arguably the best on the East Coast.

Special recognition is also due to A&T Athletic Director Earl Hilton, whose efforts have played a pivotal role in ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience for participants and spectators.

Furthermore, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Billy Edringston and Danyel Williams for their invaluable leadership roles in the organization of these events. I also extend my appreciation to Hill Carrow and his staff at Sports Properties Inc., who continue to bring national sports championships to Greensboro.

The USATF Masters Outdoor Track & Field National Championships not only showcased the incredible athletic talents of seasoned competitors but also served as an inspiration to athletes of all ages and backgrounds. The ages of the participants ranged from 25 to 104 years old. Such events foster a sense of community and camaraderie, encouraging individuals to pursue their passions and remain active throughout their lives.

Richard Beard

Greensboro

The writer is president of the Greensboro Sports Foundation.