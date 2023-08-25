The leaf burden

I wholeheartedly echo the sentiments of the recent letter (“Infuriated”) regarding the cessation of the leaf pickup program. By a vote of 7-2, the City Council just shifted the burden of leaf collection to the citizens of Greensboro.

Regardless of age or physical condition, we will now be responsible for the trillions of leaves that visit us every fall. Whoever thought that a single 95-gallon container would suffice probably still believes that the Earth is flat.

It will take countless purchased bags to contain the volume of leaves that fall. What about the added city expense to collect all the bags and containers?

Don’t for one minute doubt that a huge percentage of leaves will mysteriously find their way into our storm drains. Perhaps the leaves will just pile up on our streets, where they fall and become a real driving hazard .

Maybe next year the responsibility for maintaining the streets will fall to those who live on them. Maybe next year we will be tasked with transporting our household garbage to the landfill.

We pay our ever-increasing taxes and, in return, receive fewer services. Perhaps the next election cycle will see several well-deserved changes.

Joel Heller

Greensboro

GOP dilemma

The emerging field of Republican primary contenders have one common and unenviable characteristic: They are all “damned if they do, and damned if don’t” support the former president.

With few exceptions, these contenders have willingly embraced the Faustian bargain that cedes the quest for a more perfect union in return for personal and political power. As the indictments continue to mount for the former president, which of these alternative candidates will swear an oath of “retribution” or commit to a path of “redemption” — offering leadership that will foster bipartisan solutions and governance to address the societal, economic and environmental threats to our nation?

Or is the Republican Party forever shackled to the MAGA minions and their quest to anoint the next “Despicable Me” … perhaps an even more vengeful leader who will feed their insatiable appetite for grievance, resentment and division?

One need only look at the polls to recognize that the Republican electorate writ large continues to rationalize the fate of their previous Faustian bargain, for they know that they will be damned if they do and damned if they don’t support their party’s nominee.

Will that nominee be the voice of redemption or retribution?

Will it be the fate or the faith of Republican voters that will determine whether power for the sake of power is their “soul” objective. The nation anxiously awaits their “redemptive” or “vindictive” choice.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

SAM’s tilt

You have started a useful column, mostly for Winston-Salem residents, called “Ask Sam.” Can you broaden that column for Greensboro residents, particularly since, I believe, this is still a Greensboro paper.

Ronnie Grabon

Greensboro

Hardister’s motives

We ignore the democratic process at our peril.

It is profoundly dangerous when power is used to simply get one’s way. We should fear such ego-driven ambition as N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister exhibits in his attempts to undermine the Guilford County Board of Education and unseat school board member Bill Goebel and replace him with Michael Logan.

The racial prejudice in Hardister’s actions and support of Logan, so thinly veiled, sets us back generations. We all have a stake in this regression, for it harms all of us.

The common good is just that, good for everyone. When one group suffers it has an impact on everyone. The ego that says “Only me and mine” leaves out so many.

Perhaps you think you are not among them; perhaps you are even enjoying the harm, as it is not yet yours. Perhaps you think you are safe. I submit there is no such thing. When power can be wielded and abused at one man’s whim, no one is safe. No, thank you, Jon.

Lizzie Biddle

Greensboro

A question ...

What I am wondering is how the Secret Service protection would work for Donald Trump in prison?

Ken Miller

Greensboro