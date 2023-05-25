Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Why they booed

Regarding the story "North Wilkesboro incident under investigation" (May 24):

Bubba Wallace is the reason NASCAR crowds boo and do not like him. He came into the sport and tried to change it to fit his protests for diversity.

Most people in the South fly Confederate flag to celebrate their Southern heritage. NASCAR bans the Confederate flag to appease Wallace.

Then he claimed there was a noose in his garage stall. Come to find out all of the stalls at that track had simiilar ropes.

Then NASCAR let Wallace protest with an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt.

When you insult fans, they boo you. Most people watch sports to get away from everything in life, including politics.

So Wallace brought this on himself. He should just drive the car and win instead of whining all the time.

Bubba is his own worst enemy.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Governor's right

Gov. Roy Cooper has sounded the alarm about the threat to public schools in North Carolina. He is calling us to demand that our legislators:

1. Invest in teachers and early childhood education, not tax cuts for the wealthy.

2. Use public money for public schools, not private academies.

3. Keep politicians out of the classroom, textbooks and lesson plans.

This alarm reverberates in me and compels me to write this letter.

I currently have two granddaughters in public schools in North Carolina. Both of them are being supported and stretched by the curriculum and their teachers. The third grader was recently in a school play in which she sang three solos and had a significant speaking role. The production was excellent, with the third graders responsible for acting, stage management and lighting. What a wonderful way to develop language skills, technical ability and working as a team!

The other granddaughter is in the 12th grade. Her interests range from English literature to engineering. She understands the challenges and shortcomings of our society and at the same time is looking forward to playing her part in creating our future. She was offered scholarships by several colleges and chose one that she thought would challenge her.

So I am very grateful for the public education that they are receiving and dismayed at the prospect of the educational system being gutted. I fully support the governor’s call and hope you will too.

John De Beer

Greensboro

Stop this insanity

Eugene Robinson gave compelling reasons why “We must decide never to use nuclear weapons” (May 22). Let me add two more: the danger of accidental use and the money wasted on these weapons.

In 1961, we already experienced the accidental dropping of two nuclear bombs near Goldsboro; one has never been recovered. Despite a long list of accidents and near-disaster miscalculations, we still have nuclear weapons on hair-trigger alert.

The cost of nuclear weapons is draining money badly needed here for housing, health care and more. Estimates at nationalpriorities.org indicate that more than $22 million left Greensboro in federal tax dollars just for nuclear weapons and associated costs in FY 2023 alone.

There is a path forward. A majority of nations, tired of the nuclear threat, have passed the United Nations Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the first of its kind. Now pressure is needed to force nuclear-armed nations to join.

The 2017 Nobel Prize-winning ICAN (International Campaign Against Nuclear Weapons), is asking citizens to get their local councils to support the treaty. Green Level, Carrboro, Durham, Chapel Hill and Chatham County already have declared their support. It's time for Greensboro to join the stand for mutual nuclear disarmament.

A group of local ministers has recently requested that the City Council do so. Militarism and the profits driving the arms race will not stop on their own, but this treaty and resolutions like HR 77 provide the way if we have the life force to stop this insanity and insist on mutual disarmament.

Anne Cassebaum

Elon

A win-win bill

Let’s keep it simple. Guilford County businesses are struggling to find employees to fill positions in every area of work. Ninety-one percent of North Carolinians are dependent on a car to get to their jobs.

Today, more than 32,000 people in Guilford County have lost their driver’s licenses because they cannot pay their traffic-related fines and fees. How will these folks pay back what they owe if they cannot drive to work (not to mention feed their children)?

N.C. House Bill 888 will provide a way out of this conundrum. It is sponsored by both Democrats and Republicans. Eighty-two percent of small-business owners in North Carolina support ending debt-based driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines and fees. Please go to www.ncleg.gov, plug in your location and easy-peasy — you can email your legislators!

Please ask them to vote for HB 888.

Mary Nelle Smith

Greensboro