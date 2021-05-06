Friday's letters

Erasure culture
As a lawyer since 1980, I respond to the column “‘I do not accept this portrait’ at Elon Law” (May 2).
My initial response: Who runs Elon University School of Law, the students or the administration?
Student reaction to the placement or even existence of the portrait of former Mayor Jim Melvin is a gross overreaction indicative of our grievance-oriented society. Thinking that school officials moved it to a less prominent location for “administrative” reasons is risible. The move was due to student pressure. Again: Who runs Elon, the students or the administration?
When I was in law school, students did not poll minorities seeking their grievances and remedies for them. We did something novel: We spent our time actually studying law and preparing for the all-important bar exam.
I detest erasure, bit by bit, of my Caucasian heritage. It is what it is, good or bad. Why not erase Caucasian history all at once rather than in small increments?
Let’s devote a week at Elon, or really in the entire United States, to hear every grievance about every “offensive” monument, painting, historical sign or whatever — then, as in George Orwell’s “1984,” we can erase everything that offends all at once, thus stopping this ceaseless yapping about grievances.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
A clear difference
In contrast to the talking heads of right-wing media, recent polls of the electorate have demonstrated bipartisan support for most of the objectives and progressive initiatives laid out by the Biden administration. Despite the public’s overall consensus on the dire challenges that face our nation, the two parties are diametrically, if not diabolically opposed in terms of their political calculations. The left’s calculations are based on the societal benefits of long-term investments; while the right’s formula relies on the election returns on short-term resentments.
President Biden’s recent joint address to the nation presented an unvarnished portrayal of the challenges that have long faced our nation, the newly emerging imperatives, transformative solutions and yes, the staggering price tag. Of course, the response from the “right” is to artfully use the Biden plan to gin up their “procrasti-nation” loyalists. Indeed, “nothing ventured, nothing gained” may once again be a winning campaign slogan for the “right.” More so than the 2020 election, the 2022 midterms will define whether we can look past our resentments and invest for the future.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Award-worthy
Regarding the column “’I do not accept this portrait’ at Elon Law” (May 2).
Perhaps Ms. Madison Fields’ sensibilities, which are so grievously offended by the portrait of civic leader Jim Melvin displayed in the law school she chooses to attend, could be assuaged by awarding her a participation trophy commemorating her role in attempting to rewrite history more to her liking.
Dan Donovan
Greensboro
A mouthful
In Cal Thomas’ column (“Biden vs. Scott: Guess who won,” May 3), he made the oft-heard comparison of speech duration between President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and orator Edward Everett’s featured speech, namely, only two minutes for the former, but two hours for the latter. However, in stating that Lincoln’s speech contained 275 words, while Everett’s had 1,607 words, Mr. Thomas obviously didn’t do the math.
Everett’s speech was 5.84 times longer than Lincoln’s, so (assuming they spoke at approximately the same pace) Everett’s long-winded talk would have only lasted about 12 minutes! Thus, I suspect that the 1,607 figure is erroneous.
Jim Ertner
Greensboro
How dare she
Liz Cheney committed the unpardonable sin for Republicans. She told the truth.
Renee Wilson
Asheboro
Help for rail travel
It was very encouraging to hear President Biden’s thoughts on Amtrak in his April 30 speech in Philadelphia. The president stressed the importance of using rail instead of trucks to reduce emissions and ease traffic congestion.
He also addressed Amtrak’s successes and potential in serving passenger transit needs. North Carolina has a unique opportunity to improve passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte — the key passenger route in the state. The rail line between Raleigh and Greensboro has already been improved significantly for “higher-speed” service. The line from Greensboro to Charlotte is being worked on sporadically and this would appear to be a good time to step up work on that segment to a much higher level.
All of these efforts will create jobs and achieve many other benefits: freight-shipping efficiencies; eased highway congestion; enhanced business and recreational travel; and, of course, the associated environmental impacts of all these things.
Harry Clapp