Friday's letters

Erasure culture

As a lawyer since 1980, I respond to the column “‘I do not accept this portrait’ at Elon Law” (May 2).

My initial response: Who runs Elon University School of Law, the students or the administration?

Student reaction to the placement or even existence of the portrait of former Mayor Jim Melvin is a gross overreaction indicative of our grievance-oriented society. Thinking that school officials moved it to a less prominent location for “administrative” reasons is risible. The move was due to student pressure. Again: Who runs Elon, the students or the administration?

When I was in law school, students did not poll minorities seeking their grievances and remedies for them. We did something novel: We spent our time actually studying law and preparing for the all-important bar exam.

I detest erasure, bit by bit, of my Caucasian heritage. It is what it is, good or bad. Why not erase Caucasian history all at once rather than in small increments?