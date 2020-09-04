Half-full legacies
The News & Record, on Aug. 16, published an article by a descendant of Maj. Joseph Winston, a recognized hero of the Revolutionary War.
She wrote a thoughtful column which recorded her concerns that, since Maj. Winston owned slaves during his life, perhaps the statue that recognizes his contributions to the success of the Revolution should be taken down.
Few people, now or 235 years ago, are of one dimension. There is always the question, "Is the glass half full or is it half empty?" The positive fact of the life of Maj. Winston is that his bravery helped to secure our freedom from King George III and to secure the Declaration of Independence. He was a man of his time and the fact that he owned slaves does not reduce the significance of his contribution to the freedoms we enjoy today.
My great-, great-, great-, great-grandfather was a sergeant in the Virginia militia during the revolution. My search for the history of my family revealed, in the census of 1800, that Valentine Leach owned one slave at that time. I do not believe that this fact diminishes, in any way, his contribution to the many benefits that I have enjoyed as a citizen of the United States of America.
I say, "Thank you, Maj. Winston" and "Thank you, Valentine," for the positive contributions you made for me. May the statues to our revolutionary ancestors long stand proudly!
Benton Leach
High Point
How could you?
I don't know why any informed and rational person would vote for Donald Trump. I'm not just talking about that ugly nonsense on Twitter that he sends out 30 times a day (recently, 89 irrational tweets between midnight and 8 a.m.!).
I'm talking about his dictatorial behavior. The real danger posed to us by another four years is a loss of the rule of law and our democracy.
And I'm talking about the evidence of criminal behavior within his administration, like Trump's own Mueller-documented obstruction of justice.
Steve Bannon indicted for fraud; Paul Manafort convicted and imprisoned; Michael Cohen convicted and imprisoned; Michael Flynn indicted and pleading guilty; Roger Stone convicted and awaiting sentence; and Trump Cabinet secretaries Price, Zinke, Acosta and Pruitt, all of whom resigned amid scandals.
Contrast that with no Obama official ever indicted in his eight-year administration.
I'm also talking about Trump turning his back on the American people and letting the coronavirus spread and take our family members' lives — and ruin our economy.
This egotistical, corrupt, wannabe dictator, if reelected for four additional years, would dangerously weaken American democracy and the rule of law, leading to possible copycat presidents and a questionable future for our country.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Haywood's approach
We need more people in Washington who will tackle our nation’s problems and work toward their solution, including our education system.
Lee Haywood is in favor of a commonsense approach to what ails our schools, including allowing parents to choose the school of their choice. That will take care of the individual needs of their children. He thinks that the quality of a child’s education shouldn’t be determined by their economic status or ZIP code. He is also in favor of giving the states more influence in our education system instead of letting our federal government determine what is best for our students.
Lee will go Washington and fight to eliminate the bloated bureaucracy that works to drop our schools to the lowest common denominator instead of striving to promote excellence from our next generation. Lee cares about our children and their education.
I urge everyone to vote for Lee Haywood for Congress.
Jacque Perkins
Greensboro
The full story
On your website, the top story in "Trending Now" recently had this headline: "Greensboro police release footage showing traffic stop where man alleges officers shot him and police say he shot himself."
Then, in reading the story, you find this: "The video shows an officer finding Kindell on the ground and asking him, 'Did you shoot yourself?' "
“Yes,” Kindell says. Then, later in the article, Kindell says at the hospital that the police shot him.
Interestingly enough, in the several videos, absolutely none shows a police officer discharging his weapon. For your headline to be accurate, you needed to point out that Kindell says that the police shot him and he also says that he shot himself.
Your headline is, at best, a half-truth. Of course, that's what I have come to expect from the News & Record.
Gilbert Jones
Ruffin
Biden is proven
Barack Obama and Joe Biden went into office at a time when our economy was in shambles. We were facing a recession comparable to the Great Depression.
Obama and Biden inherited these conditions and, instead of accepting that things were beyond repair, as many believed, set about to restore the economy. A job-growth and economic rebound followed that was the largest- and longest-lasting to ever occur in our country.
That economy was passed along to the next administration — the Trump administration. The economic momentum established by Obama and Biden continued until it ended with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. While other industrial nations conducted national programs to fight COVID-19, bringing it under control, little was done in this country from a national perspective.
Today, our economy is again in shambles. Joe Biden, having experienced this before, knows how the economy can be restored. Today, we need him to take the reins and lead us out of our current disaster and put us again on the path of economic growth and prosperity.
For a bright future, vote for Joe Biden.
Rod Jackson
Greensboro
About time ...
Finally feeling the pulse of voters, Gov. Roy Cooper has decided to use common sense and ease more restrictions and allow gyms — places to get, or stay, healthy — to open. In comparison to most of the country, he has been way behind the eight ball with his "science and data" that have been flawed and mostly unspecified.
So many small businesses have been forced to permanently close. Cooper is bad for business while advancing his political games.
Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.