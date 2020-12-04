Friday's letters

Worshipping safely

We owe gratitude to many people (in the medical profession, etc.) who are helping us to survive the pandemic. This letter is in appreciation of those in our churches who have followed guidelines and worked to keep members and visitors safe.

An example of this is Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, where Dr. Daniel Dickard (pastor), along with all staff members, deacons, leaders, COVID Advisory Team, teachers and volunteers, have sought safe ways of providing spiritual guidance. An outdoor service was offered earlier, and now three indoor services require reservations (limited in number for social distancing), wearing of masks and cleaning/sanitation between services.

Online services have been provided on YouTube and Facebook. Individual recordings are being made for a virtual choir. Grow Groups, Sunday school classes and committees have held Zoom meetings. Many people have worked to ensure safety for those who attend and virtual services and prayer times for those who have health problems and worship at home.

Drive-thru food distributions have been held, along with a Christmas Store for families with children who are in need. Every possible effort has been made to provide safety for members. We are thankful for our religious leaders who work to keep us safe.