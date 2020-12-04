Friday's letters

Worshipping safely
We owe gratitude to many people (in the medical profession, etc.) who are helping us to survive the pandemic. This letter is in appreciation of those in our churches who have followed guidelines and worked to keep members and visitors safe.
An example of this is Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, where Dr. Daniel Dickard (pastor), along with all staff members, deacons, leaders, COVID Advisory Team, teachers and volunteers, have sought safe ways of providing spiritual guidance. An outdoor service was offered earlier, and now three indoor services require reservations (limited in number for social distancing), wearing of masks and cleaning/sanitation between services.
Online services have been provided on YouTube and Facebook. Individual recordings are being made for a virtual choir. Grow Groups, Sunday school classes and committees have held Zoom meetings. Many people have worked to ensure safety for those who attend and virtual services and prayer times for those who have health problems and worship at home.
Drive-thru food distributions have been held, along with a Christmas Store for families with children who are in need. Every possible effort has been made to provide safety for members. We are thankful for our religious leaders who work to keep us safe.
Doris Henderson
Greensboro
I am baffled
As of today, Dec. 2, there have been 270,691 deaths from COVID-19 nationwide; 246 of them in Guilford County.
Why are some people still refusing to take precautions? I am baffled by their refusal to comply.
Thankfully we have Roy Cooper as our governor and Nancy Vaughan as our mayor, who have made it mandatory to wear masks in public.
Perhaps if everyone followed the guidelines, we would see an end to this awful pandemic.
Nancy L. Poulos
Greensboro
A lifeline denied
Thank you for the editorial "They're right: Racial health gap is a crisis" (Dec. 1).
A further question to expand on your final paragraph about the need for Medicaid expansion: How many more medical facilities and medical personnel, especially in small towns, would we have in place now to confront COVID-19 if we had expanded Medicaid those years ago? These benefits of Medicaid expansion would have improved the health status of high-risk, low-income North Carolinians, and expanded the pool of front-line medical personnel who are now strained to meet critical medical care needs.
Barbara Teichman
Greensboro
Accepting defeat
Historically, acceptance of defeat does not come easily for authoritarian leaders, for their defeat is invariably accompanied by humiliation, disgrace and often their deaths. Yet, within the history of our nation our defeated leaders have been able to continue to serve with purpose, respect and dignity. President’s George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Herbert Hoover, ... and the likes of Adlai Stevenson, Walter Mondale, Robert Dole, Al Gore, John McCain and Mitt Romney, to name just a few of our nation’s also-rans.
These were all men who sought to and nobly served this country in victory and perhaps more importantly continued to distinguish themselves after disappointing defeats. These are the profiles in courage that have sustained this country as the world’s model of democracy. These individuals may have lost an election ... but they were not losers.
How President Trump chooses to leave office will undoubtedly either indict or vindicate his legacy, and in turn, will determine how history will portray those who supported his presidency.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Late delivery
Attention please, Postmaster Louis DeJoy;
Today, Dec. 2, we received our PBS CenterPiece magazine, which gives PBS listings for November!
I've hesitated to complain about mail delivery due to our election and COVID issues, but this is beyond acceptable.
If we can get our packages delivered in record time, which seems to be the case lately, why can we not trust mail to get here in a timely manner?
Sandra Bundgaard
Greensboro
Faith and liberty
Regarding Cal Thomas' column, "We must worship the state, or else" (Dec. 2):
Thomas' claim “the threat to religious liberty has been under siege for some time” appeared on the opinion page Tuesday but, given our current world of misinformation or disinformation, this claim would benefit from fact-checking.
Fact: Article 1 of the Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof," which provides freedom of and freedom from religion and separates church from state to keep government out of religion and religion out of government.
The only threat to religious liberty I’m aware of today occurs when those with personal beliefs try to force those beliefs on others who don’t share them, expecting government support.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
