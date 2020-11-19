Friday's letters

Misplaced priorities

What do we have to do to go back to electing our council members to two-year terms?

Most of our current City Council members in Greensboro are more concerned with individual pet projects than the long-term needs of our city.

In the last few months, council members have voted to change the zoning on two pieces of property that are surrounded by single-family homes — one at the corner of Lawndale Drive and Lake Jeannette Road; the other on Cone Boulevard.

In both instances, residents turned out to oppose the rezonings. Greensboro City Council members should not compare our city to what is happening in Raleigh or Charlotte. Let's be better than that.

We need council members who are visionary, willing to lead and willing to stand up for the residents when needed. All one has to do is look at the new law building on Lawndale to realize our current city leaders are more interested in helping the developers than the local residents.

It is time for a change in our city government.

Cindy Bratton

Greensboro