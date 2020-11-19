Friday's letters

Misplaced priorities
What do we have to do to go back to electing our council members to two-year terms?
Most of our current City Council members in Greensboro are more concerned with individual pet projects than the long-term needs of our city.
In the last few months, council members have voted to change the zoning on two pieces of property that are surrounded by single-family homes — one at the corner of Lawndale Drive and Lake Jeannette Road; the other on Cone Boulevard.
In both instances, residents turned out to oppose the rezonings. Greensboro City Council members should not compare our city to what is happening in Raleigh or Charlotte. Let's be better than that.
We need council members who are visionary, willing to lead and willing to stand up for the residents when needed. All one has to do is look at the new law building on Lawndale to realize our current city leaders are more interested in helping the developers than the local residents.
It is time for a change in our city government.
Cindy Bratton
Greensboro
G whiz!
Oh no, it’s back! The dreaded “G” word: Gridlock.
Your front-page headlines scream in huge letters “State girds for gridlock” (Nov. 9), and again in the Business section, “More stimulus, tougher regulation and gridlock” (Nov. 12).
The first headline referred to the division in state government: a Democratic governor and a Republican General Assembly. The second referred to the challenges the new president will face with a divided Congress.
The implication of the headlines is that gridlock is bad — that it impedes legislation.
Bulletin: This message, just in from history: The Founding Fathers who designed our federal and state republics made the passage of legislation intentionally difficult: Approval by both houses of the legislature and approval by the chief executive are required.
They were wise in doing so, for it keeps the general population safe from “runaway” legislation that is quickly and easily passed but detrimental to the people. Examples include more tax increases; more insane, worthless and oppressive gun-control laws and more pork barrel legislative projects.
New York lawyer and politician Gideon J. Tucker captured the idea best: “No man's life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
People die; he golfs
President Trump has not met with his coronavirus team in five months. Under his lack of leadership to create a national plan to combat the pandemic, our nation just tallied a quarter of a million people dead.
Meanwhile, having lost the presidential election and refusing to concede, Trump is on the golf course, denying reality and withholding the vital information and resources that President-elect Biden and his team need to create the national response to the virus that our country so desperately needs. Trump continues to weaken the health of our citizenry, while destabilizing our national security.
Every concerned North Carolinian (and we all should be concerned) should contact our U.S. representatives and senators and demand that they call for Trump to get back to work, acknowledge his defeat and offer the tools and resources owed to the incoming administration.
This is our country. Our government must do its duty to protect us.
Greyson Kuhn
Greensboro
Resembling Venezuela
Some time ago, the president suggested that, were his opponent to win the election, this country would look like Venezuela.
Well, the president was right.
His opponent did win, and at this moment, the country does indeed look like Venezuela. But while Donald Trump is still president.
Jim Barborak
Jamestown
A clothes-less emperor
How unfortunate that a letter writer's vacuous verbosity ("Since you asked ..." Nov. 19) touted a monumental miscreant, recently routed out of office.
Ironically, her pompous plethora of adjectives spewed in her parting paragraph describe perfectly this narcissistic nabob and the blundering buffoons who surround him — not the perspicacious pundits who see that the emperor has no clothes.
Phyllis Shaw
Greensboro
'Ain't the way'
I learned a new phrase recently, Letter of Ascertainment, that has a significant effect on the presidential transition of President-elect Joe Biden. Allow me to explain.
It is clear to almost anyone looking at the election results that Biden will be the next president of the United States and needs to be ready.
So, is there a problem with the transition? Yes.
The president-elect needs several things to ensure a smooth transition of power. His team needs funds, offices, government emails, meetings with current Cabinet officials, etc.
Well, this won’t happen until a General Services Administration employee issues a Letter of Ascertainment that indeed Biden is the president-elect.
In almost every case this letter is issued promptly, apart from 2000, where a few hundred votes were in dispute. This is not the case here.
The GSA employee tasked with writing the letter is apparently afraid to anger President Trump, who irrationally claims he won the election.
The delay is not as bad as it could be as Biden has quite a bit of government experience in Congress and the executive branch.
However, “Maybe you don’t know that, but this ain’t the way it’s s’posed to be” (Danny Glover in the movie "Grand Canyon").
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
