Friday's letters

It’s their home
After reading a well-written article in Tuesday’s paper (March 9) headlined “Park trails close after animal attack” by Jamie Biggs, I was struck by a quote from the gentleman (Scott Durham) who was attacked by a coyote or a fox in the park.
Mr. Durham stated: “My philosophy is that this is their home. That’s where they live. We’re just running through it.”
In this statement, Mr. Durham pointed out what is quite often overlooked. My hope is that others will come to adopt his way of thinking after reading the article.
I am sorry for the unfortunate incident and hope that Mr. Durham’s recovery is going well.
Nancy Morse
Greensboro
Whiners
After reading letters from Trump supporters, et al., complaining about unfair media, a “stolen” election, bipartisanship and the new COVID stimulus bill, I was struck by how disconnected these writers are from fact and history. I attribute their denying facts to prejudices and their desire for a totalitarian government.
I think it is interesting they swallowed, hook, line and sinker, the outright falsehoods from Trump, the sycophant politicians and followers from QAnon, neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups.
They continue to express the same clap-trap in their letters. Their new target is “lack of bipartisanship,” which translates to not getting their way. Certainly the concept of bipartisanship is clearly alien to Republicans, which underscores their hypocrisy. Now as to the new COVID bill, I find it interesting that they object.
There wasn’t an outcry with the previous COVID stimulus to help citizens and boost the economy, likely due to a lot of it going to large businesses that were gorging at the government trough.
So the possibility of a boost to the economy spurred by the Democratic Party would upset the sensibilities of Republicans as it would be positive for the citizenry and small businesses and not benefit their well-to-do constituents.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
End the filibuster
The “filibuster” requires that any proposed legislation receive 60 votes for Senate passage instead of just a majority vote of 51 of the 100 senators.
What that means in our 50/50 evenly divided Senate is that any of the president’s proposals approved by the House must get 10 Republicans to agree to the legislation.
Some may think that’s fine, but in our evenly divided political world it means that nothing much gets done by our Senate. The consequences are that no progressive legislation will be adopted. The only legislation likely to get 60 votes is mundane stuff or maybe a declaration of war.
The exception to this is legislation passed through reconciliation, which requires only a majority vote. That can be done three times a year in the Senate and only once each in a bill affecting spending, revenue or the federal debt limit.
What? Who’s in charge here? Certainly not the American people!
The filibuster prevents progress on important issues like health care, climate change, voting rights and income inequality. It’s time for the filibuster to go. In a democracy, elections should have consequences through the expression of a Senate simple-majority vote.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Thankfully canceled
There is a lot of shouting about “cancel culture” recently.
In 1970, while in route to my first military assignment in Georgia, I stopped at a gas station in a small town. I made use of the appropriate restroom inside. Outside there was an outhouse. It was boarded-up, but the sign read “Colored.”
In 1971, on another trip south, I crossed the North Carolina state line on U.S. 301 and was greeted by a huge billboard featuring a white knight on a white horse with a white lance.
The caption on the sign read, “Welcome to North Carolina — Home of the United Klans.” “Cancel culture” was appropriate.