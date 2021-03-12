Friday's letters

They continue to express the same clap-trap in their letters. Their new target is “lack of bipartisanship,” which translates to not getting their way. Certainly the concept of bipartisanship is clearly alien to Republicans, which underscores their hypocrisy. Now as to the new COVID bill, I find it interesting that they object.

There wasn’t an outcry with the previous COVID stimulus to help citizens and boost the economy, likely due to a lot of it going to large businesses that were gorging at the government trough.

So the possibility of a boost to the economy spurred by the Democratic Party would upset the sensibilities of Republicans as it would be positive for the citizenry and small businesses and not benefit their well-to-do constituents.

Jose Alvarez

Greensboro

End the filibuster

The “filibuster” requires that any proposed legislation receive 60 votes for Senate passage instead of just a majority vote of 51 of the 100 senators.

What that means in our 50/50 evenly divided Senate is that any of the president’s proposals approved by the House must get 10 Republicans to agree to the legislation.