Friday's letters

Tainted CDC
Politics has eroded public confidence in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The ringmaster of the Washington circus, along with the circus employees, have inserted themselves in a place where they do not belong.
CDC leadership has succumbed to political pressure at a level that is dangerous, as well as despicable. Want an example? In April, the CDC visited a meat-packing plant in South Dakota that had more than 1,000 employees test positive for COVID-19. The initial report that the public did not see included clear and decisive recommendations. The revised report, issued the following day, was a watered-down version without requirements for change.
More employees, their families and members of the community continued to test positive, and as you would expect, people died. Why did this happen? Uninformed and unqualified politicians interfered with the work of the CDC.
Citizens of the U.S. and the world have relied on the CDC for their scientific acumen to keep us safe and protected when serious outbreaks of disease or illness have occurred. The scientists of the CDC strive to perform at the highest level.
The CDC must be able to do its job without political interference.
Vivian Sheidler
Greensboro
Ignore or deny
Some memories fade with time. Busy people forget details of what was said, what happened when.
When what was said or done now becomes politically uncomfortable or downright unfavorable, there are those who completely ignore or deny their former positions. Such is the case with Thom Tillis who, in 2016 concerning the nomination of Merrick Garland during an election year, said, "The campaign is already underway. It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president."
So, why does Tillis now declare he will vote for confirmation of Donald Trump's nominee, as soon as possible before the election?
Open your eyes and ears, voters. Elect Cal Cunningham for U.S. Senate and send Thom Tillis back home.
During this politically contentious election year, no confirmation for the Supreme Court should be made until after the election. Call and email North Carolina Sens. Tillis and Richard Burr to express your objections to confirmation before Nov. 3.
Lynn Bennett
Greensboro
Brionna Taylor case
To Allen Johnson: A grand jury's decision has been announced in the Brionna Taylor case. Contrary to what you recklessly wrote about cops breaking in unannounced and killing Taylor, the evidence says they did knock and announce themselves.
Also, her boyfriend shot first. The officers were justified in shooting to protect themselves.
I hope in the future that you, as a journalist, will be professional enough to wait for the facts before expressing your own opinion. People talk about fanning the flames of hatred; what you did only helped to do that.
Part of the problem is the media publishing false facts. Unfortunately, it is what I have come to expect, especially from the News & Record.
Caesar Wyssbrod
Greensboro
A compliment punished
A cautionary tale for our times: A retired professor, revered by students for many years, is now gravely ill and residing in an assisted-living facility in Greensboro. Recently, he told two young women who were helping out in his room that they were pretty.
Schooled by the grievance/victim industry, they reported him to their supervisor. Instead of using this teachable moment to note the difference between harassment and an innocent compliment from a patient, the supervisor chose to confront and humiliate the elderly gentleman.
Righteousness applied too zealously can turn us into scolds. In our eagerness to acquaint young people with their "rights" have we forgotten common sense and compassion?
Barbara Baillet Moran
Greensboro
COVID victim
I am a person who lost her job to COVID-19, but it wasn’t just that. I worked for a company that didn’t value women.
It was easy to let me go, even though I constantly proved myself.
I knew and still know how to make them successful, but because of my race and the fact that I am a mother, they put me away. So to speak.
Priya Edwards
High Point
Embodying hope
Regarding "Hope is not a strategy for climate change" (Rob Schofield, Sept. 20): True. Hope alone will not be enough to get the job done.
While a student of biology, I learned about global warming and began to understand more about the fate of the Earth.
Following a 2019 Creation Care Summit sponsored by various boards and agencies of the United Methodist Church, our local church voted to implement a Creation Care Ministry and undertook a community garden project in less than a year.
Too bad about the wildfires out west. I hope we can convince legislators to vote in favor of imposing carbon fees on big oil companies and returning funds to households. My hope is motivated by concern. I can’t shake this image of a polar bear floating on a piece of his melted habitat!
According to a summit facilitator, 3% of the world's population in sustained action is enough to make a difference in the climate crisis.
As a United Methodist Earth keeper and activist in the United Methodist Creation Justice Movement, I know all hope is not lost.
Karlah Burton
Greensboro
