Friday's letters

Ignore or deny

When what was said or done now becomes politically uncomfortable or downright unfavorable, there are those who completely ignore or deny their former positions. Such is the case with Thom Tillis who, in 2016 concerning the nomination of Merrick Garland during an election year, said, "The campaign is already underway. It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president."