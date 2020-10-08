Friday's letters

England has socialized medicine. The only examples of socialized medicine in the U.S. that I’m aware of are Veterans Affairs and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump, like many people on the right, loves to rail against socialized medicine. Yet, with his medical emergency he went not to a privately owned and operated facility, but to a government-owned and government-operated facility, namely Walter Reed. Could it be that socialized medicine isn't so bad after all? Just saying.

Joel Landau

Greensboro

Say no to unions

A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris means more “nanny state” and less individual freedom. They advocated for a repeal of “right to work" laws this week. These laws are effective in 27 states, including ours. They protect 166 million workers (more than half of those employed). They prohibit forcing employees to join a union as a condition of employment.