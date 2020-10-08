Friday's letters

Imperfect choices
As I watch the latest political commercials blasting Cal Cunningham for his “explicit texts,” I laughed. Where were those outraged voices when President Trump was accused of “unwanted sexual contact” by more than 25 women?
As I watched the vice-presidential debate, I laughed when Vice President Pence said, “You’re entitled to you own opinion but not your own facts.” This is from the administration that believes in "alternative facts."
I shake my head in wonder at those who call themselves pro-life, yet once a child is born, they vote against everything that enhances that life: affordable health care, quality education, livable wages, healthy climate, equal justice.
There is no perfect candidate. We are all human, make mistakes and allow our egos to overcome our reason.
So, as you plan to vote, consider which candidates, imperfect as they may be, will act to best represent your families’ need for affordable health care, for action on climate change, for a fair tax structure, for a more even playing field for all.
You can keep searching for the perfect candidate. I’m going to vote, imperfect as they may be, for Cal Cunningham and Joe Biden.
Mindy Kutchei
Greensboro
Way to go!
Congratulations to the Democratic Party and its members for nominating Cal Cunningham.
In Cal they’ve found someone to carry on the tradition of JFK, Bill Clinton and John Edwards. (I won’t mention Jim Black, Mike Easley and others’ misdeeds in this letter.)
Congratulations to folks who voted early and are now having buyer’s remorse. This is why you vote on Election Day and not in September.
Mike Sigmon
Greensboro
Pot and kettle
I see Thom Tillis and his team has brought up Cal Cunningham and the scandal with another woman and how terrible it is. However, they seem to be OK with the womanizing of President Trump.
Bob Deam
Greensboro
Equal rights?
In the Oct. 7 News & Record article about the anti-abortion rally in Greensboro, some of the participants made comments that I would like to question.
Abby Johnson made a statement that Amy Coney Barrett (nominee to Supreme Court) “is the type of woman that Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for."
Then she questioned why all women don’t support her, because Mrs. Barrett has accomplished what she has “while rejecting the lie in her personal life that a woman can only be successful if she embraces abortion."
I don’t believe that the “mainstream feminists," nor the women’s rights movement, are totally about abortion — as it seems this group is trying to portray it. Equal rights means a lot of things: equal pay for same jobs as men, women’s ability to have their own credit, among other rights, as well as women’s rights to make decisions about their health care and their bodies.
These women at this rally clearly believe women’s rights mean your right to have services "WE believe" are right. Is that what EQUAL rights mean?
Mary Lee Rembert
Greensboro
Socialized care
So, where did Trump go for his COVID-19 medical treatment?
First, there is great misunderstanding in the U.S. of what “socialized medicine” is. Socialized medicine is a health care system in which the government owns and operates the health care facilities (hospitals, etc.) and employs the health care professionals (doctors, etc.).
England has socialized medicine. The only examples of socialized medicine in the U.S. that I’m aware of are Veterans Affairs and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Trump, like many people on the right, loves to rail against socialized medicine. Yet, with his medical emergency he went not to a privately owned and operated facility, but to a government-owned and government-operated facility, namely Walter Reed. Could it be that socialized medicine isn't so bad after all? Just saying.
Joel Landau
Greensboro
Say no to unions
A vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris means more “nanny state” and less individual freedom. They advocated for a repeal of “right to work" laws this week. These laws are effective in 27 states, including ours. They protect 166 million workers (more than half of those employed). They prohibit forcing employees to join a union as a condition of employment.
In other words, if the current “right to work” law is repealed employees will be forced to join a union that represents employees at their company. Many employees value their freedom to represent themselves in dealing with management and do not want a union representative “helping” them. They do not want the government forcing them to join a union they have no interest in.
Forced union membership also means that they must pay union dues and have their dues pay for political causes that the union endorses. The average cost of union dues in the U.S. is $400 (two hours pay per month at $20/hour).
Do we really want Biden and Harris taking away our freedom to represent ourselves and requiring us to work two hours per month for the union representation we do not want?
Gene Parker
Greensboro
