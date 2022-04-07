Friday's letters

April foolishness

Two items on the front page of your April 1 edition caught my attention as being April foolish.

One: The International Civil Rights Center and Museum asked the city for more money. How novel for the museum to ask the city for funding. To ease the frequent transfer of funds from the city to the museum, the city should simply establish a direct-deposit account payable to the museum.

Seriously, in hindsight, the museum’s financial problems and demands could have been avoided altogether had the city bought the Woolworth’s building and placed it under the jurisdiction of the Greensboro History Museum.

Two: Ed Hardin had commentary about the April 2 Duke-Carolina game and, for that matter, front-page commentary in 2021 when Roy Williams retired as UNC’s basketball coach. Your newspaper’s brilliant decision to terminate him, the best sportswriter around, smacks of the bungled play in the 2015 Super Bowl: Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called a pass play when his team was poised to score easily with a running play. The New England Patriots’ interception of the pass lost Carroll’s team the game.

So, does Ed Hardin “get the call” when sports news is important and you need a genuine SME (subject matter expert)?

Charles A. Jones

Greensboro

Yes for schools

On May 17, I’m voting YES for the fraction of a penny (0.25%) sales tax increase that will support our public schools.

With prices going up on everything from Netflix to takeout dinners, all of us may feel a bit concerned and overwhelmed. Yet spending an additional penny on a $4 purchase is not a drain on my resources; it is a great investment in my community.

The sales tax increase will be dedicated to paying down debt for a school bond that renovates, repairs and builds new schools that inspire creative thinking, active learning and better educational outcomes. The sales tax does not apply to items such as groceries, prescription drugs, vehicles and gasoline.

This small increase in sales tax means visitors (who spend roughly $1.6 billion a year) will join those who live in Guilford County in supporting our children, teachers and community. In fact, it’s important to know that voting for the sales tax will keep property tax rates from being increased to repay the school bond.

Let’s all turn out to vote YES in May and make a long-term investment in our future.

Laura Way

Greensboro

Time to lead

President Biden should stop talking about the red lines he will not cross in Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine and act to impose some NATO red lines against Vladimir Putin.

Go to The Washington Post online and observe “The scene inside Bucha” and the photos taken by freelance photographer Heidi Levine, which document the destruction left behind by Russian forces in Ukrainian villages.

Seeing the photos of the rape and pillaging committed by “retreating” Russians in Ukraine — on CNN and MSNBC — should cause a shift in the theater-of-war operations, and changes in NATO members’ perspectives.

It is time for President Biden to lead NATO in overcoming its inhibitions against widening the theater of operations in the war on Ukraine. Authorize the use of old MIGs from Poland, and the long-range, high-altitude, anti-aircraft missiles (S-300s) from Slovakia to be sent to Kyiv defense.

The photographed scenes and published reports are not “rumors.”

William E. Jackson Jr.

Davidson

The 1974 classic

This past weekend, we were treated to a historic athletic encounter between UNC and Duke, with the requisite hype, and greatest-ever huzzahs along with it.

It was a close, hard-fought game, and as we all now know, it ended Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s incredible career. As entertaining a game as it most certainly was, and with the numerous dramatic elements attached to it (Coach K’s quest for a sixth championship, the first-ever meeting between Duke and UNC in the NCAA Tournament, UNC’s relative underdog status, etc.), this reader would be remiss if he didn’t mention another momentous NCAA battle that occurred right here in our backyard at the Greensboro Coliseum.

In 1974, the N.C. State Wolfpack took on John Wooden’s dynasty at UCLA, winners of seven consecutive titles, in Saturday’s semifinal clash. Led by the incomparable David Thompson and 7-4 Tom Burleson, the Pack knocked off the mighty Bruins in double-overtime.

The Wolfpack went on to beat Al McGuire’s Marquette team on Monday night, winning the ACC’s second national crown to that point. It can’t be overstated how great those Thompson and Burleson teams were, accruing a 79-7 mark over three years.

Oh yeah, the other team in 1974’s Final Four? Kansas.

Pat McCrary

Greensboro

The writer was executive director of President Jimmy Carter’s General Advisory Committee on Arms Control, 1978-1980.