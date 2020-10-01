Friday's letters

Count the votes
Attorney General William Barr says mail-in voting means there's no more secret ballots. That it's going to be capricious distribution of ballots, harvesting of ballots, outright coercion and paying off the postman to get some of the ballots. Nonsense!
Universal mail-in voting has been done successfully for years in five states without a problem. Ballots are sent to all registered voters. There are states now in this country where outstanding ballots legally are counted over several days after Election Day.
Here's an example from another Western democracy. In Britain in the 1945 election, Winston Churchill didn't learn the final tally showing that he had lost his prime minister's post until three weeks after Election Day. That was the period of time allowed to collect the volume of mail-in votes from the servicemen in World War II.
We've got a nationwide coronavirus pandemic going on. Lots of mail-in ballots. Let them be counted! The Electoral College count is Dec. 8.
After that 1945 Election Day, Churchill went for a painting holiday in the Pyrenees and then attended the Potsdam Conference, where he learned the results.
Mr. Trump could go golfing, and Mr. Biden can start getting ready for his presidency.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Once, twice ...
Remember all the dire predictions that Donald Trump was too unstable to allow access to the nuclear codes?
Remember when Democrats warned America that a Donald Trump presidency would almost certainly lead to a nuclear conflict?
Remember when left-wing psychologists had "studied Trump's behavior" and pronounced him as one "likely to start a war"? Noam Chomsky opined that a Trump presidency would bring on the "most dangerous moment in human history."
Trump has just been nominated a third time for the Nobel Peace Prize and not a peep from these fearmongering globalist lapdogs.
John Parson
Stokesdale
What you see ...
The performance of Messrs. Trump and Biden in last week's debate is emblematic of their personas and what each brings to the office of the president.
Mr. Trump: bombastic, arrogant, dismissive and insulting — the same performance style that destroyed such worthy Republican opponents as Bush, Cruz and Rubio during the 2016 election. Given the chance to address the most violent and destructive forces in his base, he instead egged his base to more violence. He refused to recognize the failure to address the pandemic and looked for ways to shift blame.
Mr. Biden: reasonable, humble and ready to work for the American people, was the very epitome of what an American president should be. He is ready to begin work on Day 1 to reverse the carnage that has been the Trump legacy.
We have a clear choice and an important decision to make to get this country back on the rails.
I urge you: Vote in confidence for our shared future. Vote for the benefit of our children and future generations. Don’t allow the fear mongers to cloud your decision. Vote as Americans.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Bully
We often have heard the presidency referred to as a "bully pulpit." But we've never had a president who took that phrase so literally.
Sandi Campbell
Siler City
Herd of lemmings
Given the president’s pursuit of “herd mentality” to achieve herd immunity, perhaps he also has plans to replace the Republican Party’s “elephant” branding with that of a lemming.
As this cliffhanger of an election rapidly approaches, one wonders if there is still a base of traditional and principled Republican voters who are willing to stand their ground and not be swept away by the MAGA lemmings that have coopted their party. Indeed, this year’s election will determine what will remain of the GOP ideals that once led and unified the nation with Lincoln’s vision "that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
Hopefully, there are still some Republicans that will bravely cast their vote to secure a mandate for reaffirming Lincoln’s vision for our republic and for the future of their party. Vote!
Howard Becker
Greensboro
A needed voice
James Upchurch is a loyal and dedicated citizen. He happens to be a professional educator with a genuine spirit of service to others. I shall always remember the time family and others were at a citywide function. One citizen could not navigate the steep steps to exit the building. Mr. Upchurch quickly reached out and volunteered to pick the lady up and take her safely down the steps. He also offered to escort each of us safely to our cars since it was after dark.
All interactions I have experienced with Mr. Upchurch demonstrated a person who is about service to others. He has the skillset and mindset to serve and support. He will indeed be a needed voice for the Guilford County commissioners.
Mr. Upchurch offers "fresh" leadership and service. Mr. Upchurch is ready, willing and most capable of representing Guilford County citizens as a commissioner. A vote for James Upchurch is a vote for dedication, leadership and service!
Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-Green
High Point
The writer is a retired educator.
