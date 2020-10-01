Friday's letters

Mr. Biden: reasonable, humble and ready to work for the American people, was the very epitome of what an American president should be. He is ready to begin work on Day 1 to reverse the carnage that has been the Trump legacy.

We have a clear choice and an important decision to make to get this country back on the rails.

I urge you: Vote in confidence for our shared future. Vote for the benefit of our children and future generations. Don’t allow the fear mongers to cloud your decision. Vote as Americans.

Tony Saiz

Summerfield

Bully

We often have heard the presidency referred to as a "bully pulpit." But we've never had a president who took that phrase so literally.

Sandi Campbell

Siler City

Herd of lemmings

Given the president’s pursuit of “herd mentality” to achieve herd immunity, perhaps he also has plans to replace the Republican Party’s “elephant” branding with that of a lemming.