Friday's letters

What gives you the right? Nothing.

It has been said before, including Allen Johnson’s column on Sunday (Aug. 8).

But apparently it needs to be said again and more bluntly. Listen up, you mask and vaccine deniers. It’s not about you and your selfishness. You do not have a right to make me sick. Your rights extend to my nose, but you do not have a right to send your pathogens into my airways.

You can protect your child, but you do not have a right to send your child unmasked to school to give a deadly disease to my child because your child is symptomless. You do not have a right to keep a disease in the environment of all of us, endangering the lives of our frail, elder folk.

So, drop this bushwa about your rights and your private decisions. It’s not your right and it’s not your private decision to make others sick. Stop being a danger to me and my loved ones. Wear a mask and get vaccinated and support the requirements for masks and vaccinations.

People are still dying, 23 in the last two weeks in North Carolina, due to your selfishness.

Samuel Johnson

Greensboro

