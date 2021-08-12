Friday's letters

What gives you the right? Nothing.
It has been said before, including Allen Johnson’s column on Sunday (Aug. 8).
But apparently it needs to be said again and more bluntly. Listen up, you mask and vaccine deniers. It’s not about you and your selfishness. You do not have a right to make me sick. Your rights extend to my nose, but you do not have a right to send your pathogens into my airways.
You can protect your child, but you do not have a right to send your child unmasked to school to give a deadly disease to my child because your child is symptomless. You do not have a right to keep a disease in the environment of all of us, endangering the lives of our frail, elder folk.
So, drop this bushwa about your rights and your private decisions. It’s not your right and it’s not your private decision to make others sick. Stop being a danger to me and my loved ones. Wear a mask and get vaccinated and support the requirements for masks and vaccinations.
People are still dying, 23 in the last two weeks in North Carolina, due to your selfishness.
Samuel Johnson
Greensboro
You can help
Thank you, News & Record, for the Aug. 10 story “Code Red: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming.”
However, we don’t want to fall into climate despair paralysis. What can the average person do? Anything helps that reduces our biggest source of the problem, which is greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
You could give testimony at a zoning board meeting favoring renewable energy infrastructure. You could lobby our local government to make municipal and school bus fleets electric or submit supportive comments on legislation to regulate pollution. You could support companies that are taking meaningful steps to curb emissions and stop buying from ones that resist climate action.
You could move your retirement account to green investment funds or make personal changes like eating less meat, switching your gas appliances to electric, using public transit, or walking or riding a bike. The fastest and most effective societal solution is legislating a carbon price to incentivize reducing fossil fuel while increasing innovative renewable energy sources.
It’s easy, quick and good citizenship to call Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and Rep. Kathy Manning to prioritize sponsoring carbon-pricing bills currently proposed in Congress.
Please know that your actions help to make our world cooler and safer for us all.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
What if ...?
I wonder what might have happened had the former president and his supporters actually impeded the installation of Joe Biden as the new president.
Passions among the citizenry were high and on display in the late 1960s surrounding the Vietnam War. A sizable number of Americans were angry with our government at the ongoing loss of lives and the financial cost supporting that war. Many demonstrations were held around the country. Universities were shut down and some students in Ohio lost their lives while expressing themselves.
Perhaps the former president’s supporters lack that ability to envision the societal turmoil that might have occurred had we not had a peaceful and rightful transfer of power. The insurrection of Jan. 6 might have been an insignificant blip compared to the demonstrations that might have arisen had the former president remained in office.
If we could cultivate an ability to understand and appreciate the views of others, perhaps we could find ways of constructively dealing with our differences. Listen to other opinions and sources of news rather than succumbing to those who profit from dividing us.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
A lifeline
Over the past four days, I had the distinctly terrifying experience of twice driving to the Durham/Raleigh area on I-85/40.
As if being wedged between tractor-trailers, tailgated by oversized SUVs and lane-swerving sedans was not enough, the total disregard for the posted speed limits escalated the danger off the chart. In spite of all the risks, I drove on in awe of the amazing intricacies and engineering complexities of the highway system.
The planning and construction that went into creating the seamless network of roads that allow us to travel from point A to B is truly amazing. This transportation lifeline is something we take for granted each and every day.
Joel Heller
Greensboro
Enough already
So Trump and his team go on and on, and I don’t understand why they are allowed to. Why doesn’t the Department of Justice stop them? And why are some well-known and respected Republicans going with him? They must know that we know they’re off their rockers, and that they won’t be voted for ever again because of it — that they appear now as absolutely ridiculous as Trump does.
Gay Cheney
Greensboro