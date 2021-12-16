Friday's letters

Thanks, Carolina
In regard to the letter “Carolina rules” (Dec. 15):
I am curious as to what planet the writer is from? To show disgust for the Carolina Theatre requiring proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to attend a movie is beyond comprehension.
The writer describes the COVID requirement as “invasive tests/invasive injections” and insane behavior by the Carolina Theatre staff. But as of Dec. 16 there have been 50.3 million COVID cases in this country. Nearly one-sixth of this country’s population has contracted COVID. It has been described as worse than the Spanish flu of the early 1920s. There are more than 103,000 new cases per day and 1,291 deaths per day.
Which of those numbers does the author not understand?
So, thank you, Carolina Theatre, for protecting the public.
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
Left behind
Your article states most Guilford County Schools employees can expect $1,500 in bonuses out of federal COVID-19 relief aid. Plus the recently passed state budget money. Then lower paid staff will receive $500 (the people who really need it). Then part-time employees will get partial amounts. Guess who is always left out of this “give away”? Us substitute teachers who did not get to work during COVID-19. We also depended on this income to help us in this time of lost pay. We are always left out. “Just my 2 cents worth.”
Oh, and the board also votes to keep the district’s mask mandate, that is a good thing!
Joanne Gunter
Reidsville
An early gift
‘Tis the season. We welcome peace and joy!
On Dec. 3, I joined many celebrants in downtown Greensboro’s Festival of Lights with our community singalong, lighting our community tree in Center City Park, and enjoying a variety of musical performers. There also was a laser show, and delicious dining and treats all around!
It was a notably warm evening for December in temperature, too! There’s not likely to be a “White Christmas” this year or for years to come with ever-increasing global warming. However, much is beginning to happen to remediate climate change.
Please thank Rep. Kathy Manning who (among her many legislative contributions) on Dec. 7 co-sponsored H.R. 2307, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) of 2021! EICDA would help reduce America’s carbon pollution to net-zero by 2050, by putting a fee on carbon pollution, which incentivizes clean energy innovation. The money collected from fossil fuel companies would go to Americans in the form of a monthly “carbon cashback” payment to help everyone afford the transition.
Yes, Kathy Manning, you made my holiday! I am rejoicing in your support of cashback carbon pricing policy along with my family, friends, honeybees and Mother Nature.
We wish you and yours the joy and many blessings this festive season brings.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
Supply and demand
Was the United States energy independent when Donald Trump left office? The short answer is yes.
But it wasn’t Trump policy that somehow, miraculously made the U.S. energy independent, as some would have you believe. It simply was because oil demand was at a 40-year low. With lower demand, U.S. production, for the most part, was enough to supply the country’s need. Supply and demand determine availability and price. So, when demand increased, the U.S. could no longer produce enough oil to meet the nation’s need. Therefore, the United States had to import enough oil to cover the deficit.
Nothing the Biden administration has done caused prices to increase or supplies to dwindle, unless you think a fast-growing economy is a bad thing.
Low supply and high demand are why everything is costing more. Production was at a standstill for almost a year due to the pandemic. When everything started back up there was not enough supply to meet the need. Low supply with high demand means prices go up and products are harder to find.
Most economists seem to believe things will return closer to normal by spring. Let’s hope so.
Happy holidays to all.
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
A question
If the parents of the shooter in the Michigan high school can be charged with involuntary manslaughter, why not charge liberal district attorneys who set free those who kill someone else?
John McCracken
Greensboro
She’s no Coble
Greensboro and the Triad are suffering under Kathy Manning.
I have lived in the area for many years. We have been served by numerous U.S Congress members, including the honorable Howard Coble. Manning is serving the 6th District now. She has done a horrible job for Triad residents.
Her voting record mirrors what Nancy Pelosi and the liberal far-left are imposing on the rest of the country. The result: higher gas prices, higher food prices and higher crime in our communities due to their failed policies.
On top of all the inflation, they want to impose more taxes with Build Back Better, which has a lot of wasteful spending. Coble always looked out for us in the Triad and fought uncontrolled spending and ludicrous programs.