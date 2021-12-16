Friday's letters

Yes, Kathy Manning, you made my holiday! I am rejoicing in your support of cashback carbon pricing policy along with my family, friends, honeybees and Mother Nature.

We wish you and yours the joy and many blessings this festive season brings.

Minta Phillips, M.D.

Julian

Supply and demand

Was the United States energy independent when Donald Trump left office? The short answer is yes.

But it wasn’t Trump policy that somehow, miraculously made the U.S. energy independent, as some would have you believe. It simply was because oil demand was at a 40-year low. With lower demand, U.S. production, for the most part, was enough to supply the country’s need. Supply and demand determine availability and price. So, when demand increased, the U.S. could no longer produce enough oil to meet the nation’s need. Therefore, the United States had to import enough oil to cover the deficit.

Nothing the Biden administration has done caused prices to increase or supplies to dwindle, unless you think a fast-growing economy is a bad thing.