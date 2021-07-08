Friday's letters

Black privilege
A belated congratulations to “Professor” Nikole Hannah-Jones (and, of course, her lawyers) for so skillfully using racial exploitation, racial threats and the race card to gain tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill after a favorable vote by UNC trustees on June 30.
The situation reminds me of a child who goes into a corner and holds her breath until her parents agree to what the child wants.
The controversy appeared in the mainstream media only because Hannah-Jones was Black. It would also have appeared had she been Hispanic or a member of a “protected” Caucasian group such as gays. It would not have appeared had the person denied tenure been a “generic” Caucasian.
On cue, the university’s Black Student Movement protesters arrived on scene at the Board of Trustees meeting at which the tenure issue was decided. In a day when the cry is “equality,” one wonders if UNC has a Caucasian Student Movement.
White privilege (Oh no, you must capitalize “white” since it begins the sentence)? Overrated.
Black privilege? It was used in this case with a vengeance and won the day at Chapel Hill.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Overkill
There’s a childhood fable about a chicken who feared the sky was falling when an acorn fell on its head. I feel the fable continues to be told each time a storm comes our way. Listening to the way the news is presented, the words used, and the alarmist tone in which they are delivered makes me feel as if Chicken Little is alive and well.
Fortunately, the word “catastrophic” was not used as Elsa made its way toward North Carolina, but it was the catchword for every storm last year. And still, we were told to have an emergency plan in place, and it almost made me run to the grocery store for milk and bread (not that I have any idea why those two things are essential).
Why not say it’s going to be a rainy day? Why instill panic when panic is not necessary? I guess fear sells. No wonder people hoard gas and clear grocery store shelves whenever acorns fall.
I plan to use my emergency plan when Elsa arrives: I am going to go to the closet and get my raincoat.
Chip Bristol
Greensboro
COVID roulette
You may have heard of the deadly game called Russian roulette. The barrel of a six-shot revolver, loaded with only one bullet, is spun. You point the gun at your head and pull the trigger. Statistically, with only one pull, you have a one-in-six chance of blowing your brains out.
Why am I bringing this up? Well, a CNN story about COVID-19 (July 7) reminded me of Russian roulette.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that more than 99% of U.S. COVID-19 deaths in June were among unvaccinated people.
According to Maryland’s governor, Larry Hogan, among 130 people who died of COVID-19 in Maryland, none were vaccinated.
This data means that some unvaccinated people could be playing Russian roulette with virtually all the chambers filled with bullets – a poor gamble for your life.
However, when you are vaccinated, you are taking out almost 100% insurance that you will not die from the virus, a much better bet.
Why is that so hard for some people to understand?
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Twisted fantasy
Thank goodness for QAnon, the folks who are trying to expose the child sex-trafficking ring allegedly operated by Hillary Clinton. And, by the way, unless you have tried satanic, pedophilic cannibalism, you should not pass judgment on it. The pay is great, and the stock options are many.
Well, not really.
There actually was no Clinton sex ring of cannibalistic child molesters. That story was simply made up by people who wanted to discredit Clinton and the Democrats. Ask a North Carolina man, Edgar Maddison Welch, about the Comet Ping Pong pizza parlor in Washington, D.C. Welch believed the QAnon fantasy. He stormed the “sex ring headquarters” in 2016.
But he found no sex ring, and spent four years in prison for walking into the joint with a rifle and a revolver, looking to rescue children who were not there.
Jody McGhee
High Point
Democracy at risk
We are on the cusp of losing our democracy.
Why? Because there are some Americans who favor autocratic government over a democratic form, and because too many of us don’t understand government and politics.
Sometimes we can’t even tell fact from fiction. As we saw in the 2016 election and in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, all these forces can combine to threaten our democracy.
We all have our families and jobs to focus on, rightly so, and naturally we prefer to spend our spare time doing something other than studying government and politics.
But if we are to preserve this 240-year-old democracy, more of us must take the time to learn enough about government and politics to become knowledgeable citizens of this country. If we don’t, we won’t be able to keep it.
What should we do about this?
Classes in civics and in American history should be requirements in all high schools in the United States. Those of us no longer in school should take the time to read about our country’s history, and how government and politics helped to form this great nation.
It’s little enough to do in order to ensure that we keep our democratic freedoms.
Gary Parker
Archdale