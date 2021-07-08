Friday's letters

Overkill

There’s a childhood fable about a chicken who feared the sky was falling when an acorn fell on its head. I feel the fable continues to be told each time a storm comes our way. Listening to the way the news is presented, the words used, and the alarmist tone in which they are delivered makes me feel as if Chicken Little is alive and well.

Fortunately, the word “catastrophic” was not used as Elsa made its way toward North Carolina, but it was the catchword for every storm last year. And still, we were told to have an emergency plan in place, and it almost made me run to the grocery store for milk and bread (not that I have any idea why those two things are essential).

Why not say it’s going to be a rainy day? Why instill panic when panic is not necessary? I guess fear sells. No wonder people hoard gas and clear grocery store shelves whenever acorns fall.

I plan to use my emergency plan when Elsa arrives: I am going to go to the closet and get my raincoat.

Chip Bristol

Greensboro

