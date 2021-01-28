Friday's letters

White privilege?
I attentively watched President Biden's inaugural address. It was a rather strange way to seek unity. His portrayal of racism increasing in America is just flat wrong and inappropriate on such a solemn occasion.
He ignored the decades of civil rights progress and instead asked white Americans to hang their heads in shame for systemic racism.
The scary part of this address was when he uttered, "... And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat."
A declaration of war on white supremacy? What is it, really?
These, according to our PC masters, are examples of white supremacy: celebrating Columbus Day, the border wall and the Fourth of July; using the words "English only"; using the term "American exceptionalism"; or even voting for Donald Trump.
Let's say you are poor and white and don't buy this ... well, you better keep quiet.
In this war against Americans there will be, no doubt, collateral damage.
The next four years will be a war against white privilege. America's institutions must be reconstructed.
Unfortunately, we live in a political climate in which asking questions is greatly discouraged and obedience is prized. So you better shut up.
Harold Pendergrass
Swansboro
So it begins ...
And now they are preparing to do the very things they claimed Donald Trump was going to do (but didn’t). Political opponents will be silenced and prosecuted. Books, movies and social media with values other than their own will be (in fact, are being) banned.
Their call for diversity turned out to be about race and gender, not opinions and ideas.
Their call for unity was, in reality, a demand for conformity — to their ideology.
So now we descend into a very probable repeat of the Communist Chinese Cultural Revolution of the 1960s. This time it’s not an “if,” but only a matter of how soon.
And all the while the anarchists wait in the wings …
Richard Bostick
High Point
Convict him
I wrote Sens. Burr and Tillis to remind them of their oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, "foreign and domestic,” and that on Jan. 6, Trump incited violence and engaged in and incited insurrection against the United States.
Trump’s Jan. 6 insurrection was the culmination of a long history of such behavior.
For years he has incited and condoned violence: “Knock the crap out of them”; ”I'd like to punch him in the face”; “They'd be carried out on a stretcher, folks”; and "should have been roughed up," etc.
He incited insurrection against state governments. “Liberate Michigan,” he said. Then 13 people were charged in a domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor.
ABC News reported that Trump's name was invoked in direct connection with scores of violent acts, threats of violence and assaults. That’s “direct connection” — from the actual words of the perpetrators. Violent incidents with indirect connection must be in the thousands.
Trump is a domestic enemy. Justice requires that his unlawful actions have punitive consequences. He should be barred from holding any future office and stripped of all presidential benefits.
Sens. Burr and Tillis are duty-bound to vote to convict this criminal. (No question this time!)
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Reopen schools
"Follow the reality" is what I believe needs to be our goal now for our children's sake. They have been suffering way too long from a disease that doesn't affect most of them.
Young people up to age 17 are at a very small risk of becoming sick from COVID. Our children are suffering in isolation and inactivity, struggling with online learning and even abuse. Stressed parents may be out of work.
All children need to be back in person at school. Teachers without preexisting health conditions may choose to teach in person. The majority of deaths have been among the elderly. The majority of those under 60 who test positive will recover. We have medications to help, but many recover without medication.
Protect the vulnerable and let the healthy young live again.
Cheri Pikett
Summerfield
Truth, at last
How very refreshing to finally read the truth in your newspaper.
The letter "Gone ... for now" (Jan. 28), about those who wrongly blame Donald Trump for the Capitol insurrection, spoke volumes about facts — many of which seem to have been ignored last November.
Well, all of you who voted for Joe Biden, enjoy the next four years.
Leslie Ann Brown
Greensboro