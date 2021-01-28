Friday's letters

White privilege?

I attentively watched President Biden's inaugural address. It was a rather strange way to seek unity. His portrayal of racism increasing in America is just flat wrong and inappropriate on such a solemn occasion.

He ignored the decades of civil rights progress and instead asked white Americans to hang their heads in shame for systemic racism.

The scary part of this address was when he uttered, "... And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat."

A declaration of war on white supremacy? What is it, really?

These, according to our PC masters, are examples of white supremacy: celebrating Columbus Day, the border wall and the Fourth of July; using the words "English only"; using the term "American exceptionalism"; or even voting for Donald Trump.

Let's say you are poor and white and don't buy this ... well, you better keep quiet.

In this war against Americans there will be, no doubt, collateral damage.

The next four years will be a war against white privilege. America's institutions must be reconstructed.