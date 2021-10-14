Friday's letters

David Gleeson

Jamestown

He must go

Jon Gruden, former coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and other NFL teams, lost his job due to his homophobic, racist and misogynistic statements. He was a football coach, not nearly as important as the lieutenant governor of North Carolina. However, Mark Robinson is the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, and so far, he has been allowed to keep his job in spite of his homophobic statements. How can a leader even pretend to care about all of the citizens under his care if he hates a portion of them — sees them as “filth”?

Mark Robinson does not have my best interest at heart, nor does he have the best interests of many other North Carolinians at heart. For this, he must go, either by resignation or recall. He hates me. He may hate you, too. He cannot lead the people he hates.

Kathy Kirkpatrick

Greensboro

Thanks for my life

Again I’ll say thank you, Cone Hospital doctors nurses and EMS drivers, for the wonderful job they did keeping me alive.