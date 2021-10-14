Friday's letters

We stand by him
The Guilford County Republican Party proudly stands with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson as he endures the false and malicious attacks of left-wing politicians and media propagandists for exposing the existence of child pornography in our state’s schools. We are far more concerned with those who show support for this smut by attacking Robinson, or saying nothing.
To include this filth in libraries where it is easily accessible to students, many of whom have not reached puberty, is reprehensible and unacceptable. Lt. Gov. Robinson is to be praised and supported as he holds firm to the values he shares with the vast majority of North Carolinians. The Greensboro native is our neighbor and friend, a man of faith who holds no hate toward anyone and believes all citizens are entitled to equal protection of the laws.
Yet, after a radical leftist group posted a manipulated video of his June talk at Asbury Baptist Church in Randolph County, his remarks denouncing child pornography were and still are misrepresented by Democratic politicians and the media. Robinson speaks for the vast majority of North Carolina citizens when he says schools should not indoctrinate our young children regarding deviant sexual actions.
Democrats should explain to their constituents why they believe this material is appropriate for young public school students. We pray that God continues to give Lt. Gov. Robinson the strength to withstand the attacks of radical leftists as he stands firmly in defense our school children, our morals and our beliefs.
David Gleeson
Jamestown
He must go
Jon Gruden, former coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and other NFL teams, lost his job due to his homophobic, racist and misogynistic statements. He was a football coach, not nearly as important as the lieutenant governor of North Carolina. However, Mark Robinson is the lieutenant governor of North Carolina, and so far, he has been allowed to keep his job in spite of his homophobic statements. How can a leader even pretend to care about all of the citizens under his care if he hates a portion of them — sees them as “filth”?
Mark Robinson does not have my best interest at heart, nor does he have the best interests of many other North Carolinians at heart. For this, he must go, either by resignation or recall. He hates me. He may hate you, too. He cannot lead the people he hates.
Kathy Kirkpatrick
Greensboro
Thanks for my life
Again I’ll say thank you, Cone Hospital doctors nurses and EMS drivers, for the wonderful job they did keeping me alive.
From Aug. 16 to Oct. 8, I’ve been in and out of the hospital and nursing homes and thanks to them, I’m still here. From what my son tells me, I’ve had several close calls, including a 105-degree temperature, urinary tract infection, diverticulitis, the loss of one-third of my blood through holes in my intestine that doctors on call found and patched, and pneumonia. Nurses went beyond the call of duty to keep me comfortable and alive.
Aside from my own family, my son, my daughter and my granddaughter, who spent many hours with me in the emergency room, sleeping on two chairs pushed together, I give special thanks to one nurse in particular. She had purple hair and a tattoo on her left arm. Her name is Polly and she was there every time I pressed that buzzer, almost as if she was my private nurse.
To all of them I say: You did such a great job and I am so grateful.
Innocenzo “Jess” Grassi
Greensboro
Any takers?
The polio epidemic of summer 1949 found parks, pools, camps, theaters, etc., closed and play with others prohibited. Sensing my boredom, my grandmother searched the attic and produced an array of postage stamps from the 1920s-’40s, thus stimulating my lifelong involvement in philately, (stamp-collecting).
I have committed to keeping it more a hobby than an investment; in return it has brought me untold hours of fun, education (history, geography, culture, geopolitics) and challenge. My complex worldwide collection, built with the help of family, friends, generous collectors and others, is composed of thousands of individual stamps, covers, blocks, souvenir sheets and special collections, filling 60-plus albums and file boxes. Priceless in that it can never be duplicated, it harbors both monetary and sentimental value.
I am now at the other end of life’s spectrum, with no heir apparent. With postal communication changing and waning, and with today’s youth so deeply entrenched in technology, interest in philately has fallen dramatically. To sell selected portions of my collection has no appeal; my wish, rather, is to “gift” the intact collection to a grateful someone who will nurture and build it, hopefully finding the joy and companionship it has afforded me.
Should you aspire to be that person, please email rsevier@msn.com.
Robert Sevier
Greensboro
The writer is chair of the Guilford County Republican Party.