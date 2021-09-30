Friday's letters

Please let me me see ‘Wicked’ safely

Dear Tanger Center management:

It’s great that 93% of Tanger Center subscribers reported that they were fully vaccinated. However, I am concerned about the 7% of Tanger subscribers (1,218) who are not. Do I want an unvaccinated person sitting next to or near me during a performance? Possibly not wearing their mask properly? Possibly infected with the delta or the newer mu variant? NO.

I want to see “Wicked” at the Tanger Center. Do I care what they are doing in Charlotte? Again, the answer is no.

We should be emulating what the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Carolina Theatre are doing by mandating vaccination (or proof of negative testing). On Broadway in New York City, vaccination is required to attend performances.

Only 59% of Guilford County residents are fully vaccinated.

Maybe the Guilford County Board of Commissioners should weigh in on this issue?

Maybe the director of Guilford County Health Department could comment?

Maybe Dr. Brent McQuaid, lead COVID-19 physician at Cone Health, could as well?