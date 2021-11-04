Friday's letters

‘Wokeness’
I only know what I have read in the news about critical race theory, but it seems to involve telling the truth about the history of this country — the good and the bad, the beautiful and the ugly. To deny the history of systemic racism in America is to deny the history of slavery, to deny the truth about the original Constitution denoting Black people as only 60% of a person, and to deny the existence of justifications for rape, lynching, segregation and the denial of political and human rights.
As for “wokeness,” I may be oversimplifying it, but I think it involves empathy for other people. If you don’t care about others, you are probably not woke. We learned a lot about not caring while we watched the “former guy” in action.
No names, please ... he blushes so easily ... and in orange ... not red.
Jody McGhee
High Point
Not just one
A recent letter to the paper said the following: “The Build Back Better Act could lose most of its vitally important climate action because of one senator’s opposition.”
OK, I’ll admit I don’t know all of the rules about how the Senate works, but I always assumed if something is voted on 99-1, it passes. According to the letter, the opposition of one senator kept it from passing? I know these days Republicans don’t seem to matter to many — it’s as if they don’t exist — but I was very surprised to see it was solely the one Democratic senator who kept the bill from passing.
Don’t the 50 Republicans who oppose it have a say? Or again, I guess their opinions just don’t count? It’s as if anyone who dares to question the “ruling class” does not matter.
As the recent election in usually Democratic-leaning Virginia illustrates, the people may have finally had enough of the nonsense that is going on these days. Hopefully this will continue.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Taxing businesses
The Nov. 3 letter “Taxing us all” took my breath away. The writer advocates that businesses should not be taxed because they will just pass along those expenses to their customers.
As an example, suppose I own a trucking corporation that uses public roads and highways. The letter’s author believes I should not pay taxes through gasoline purchases to pay for upkeep and maintenance of those roads because I would just pass along those costs to my customers.
What if one of my trucks develops a leak or is in an accident that pollutes an area? I shouldn’t be fined by the government, to encourage me to keep my trucks running safely, because, you guessed it, I will just pass those costs on to my customers.
What about the property taxes I pay on those trucks? According to the letter writer, that’s a “no-no.” My customers will be socked with my costs.
I started my business because we have a society that is orderly and controlled by laws and a viable court system. I expect to pay for that “service,” along with fire, police and other social services.
Why in the world would this letter writer think I shouldn’t?
Bill Fullington
Greensboro
What about fascism?
One of the strangest things to me is how when Donald Trump and Republican supporters are asked why they are so supportive of this man and his party, they talk about their fear of socialism taking over our country. They seem to have no fear or concern about fascism taking control of our country.
It was pretty apparent that Trump wanted to be in total control of our country, the Congress and Supreme Court. If he had been reelected, he would not have been OK with being president for two terms; he very likely would have told Congress to take action to allow him to serve as many terms as he desired. The saddest part of this is that Republican congressmen, congresswomen and voters would have been totally OK with him doing this.
Republicans in general have lost their concern for whether our country remains a republic. They’re OK about being in the same boat with neo-Nazis, white supremacists and KKK supporters. The really sad part of this is that a lot of their fathers and grandfathers risked or gave their lives fighting fascists during World War II, people they now join hands with.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
Dull served well
I was sad to read of the recent passing of Dean Dull. Mr. Dull was a Korean War veteran, outstanding educator, principal and real estate businessman.
In the early 1990s he was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, serving as chair. During his tenure he was honest, diligent and respectful of his peers, citizens and all others while conducting the county’s business; in so doing he served as a model to others. Well done, sir.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
The writer is a former county attorney.
Admiring Thetford
Annette Ayres’ story about Harry Thetford (“News & Record columnist Harry Thetford, chronicler of veterans, dies at age 86,” Oct. 27) was greatly appreciated. Harry will always be admired for his passionate recognition of all veterans, past and present, and it is his legacy that we all remember them through his writings and research.
His enthusiasm was contagious and one would always feel enlightened after visiting with him. His interviewing skills were evident in his descriptions of those who remain and with those who have left us. Rest in peace, good friend.