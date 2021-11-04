Friday's letters

‘Wokeness’

I only know what I have read in the news about critical race theory, but it seems to involve telling the truth about the history of this country — the good and the bad, the beautiful and the ugly. To deny the history of systemic racism in America is to deny the history of slavery, to deny the truth about the original Constitution denoting Black people as only 60% of a person, and to deny the existence of justifications for rape, lynching, segregation and the denial of political and human rights.

As for “wokeness,” I may be oversimplifying it, but I think it involves empathy for other people. If you don’t care about others, you are probably not woke. We learned a lot about not caring while we watched the “former guy” in action.

No names, please ... he blushes so easily ... and in orange ... not red.

Jody McGhee

High Point

Not just one

A recent letter to the paper said the following: “The Build Back Better Act could lose most of its vitally important climate action because of one senator’s opposition.”