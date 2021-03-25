Friday's letters

Viral hysteria
Donald Trump’s notorious rants about the “Chinese virus” fanned the flames of bigotry, but violently racist xenophobia has existed since the 1800s, when anti-Chinese hysteria resulted in large-scale massacres, the “Chinese Exclusion Act” of 1882, and other outrages.
The unceasing “anti-China” rhetoric of recent years has the effect of demonizing all Asians and Asian Americans; for fearful and bigoted Americans do not distinguish between “the Chinese” and other Asians. Biden and others share the blame, as they try to outdo each other in being “tough on China” and excoriating “the Chinese” — not distinguishing between the government and China’s 1.5 billion inhabitants.
I am a professor of history and am ashamed to hear students say “they started it” when we discuss the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. As if the civilians of those two cities had attacked Pearl Harbor.
In recent decades I’ve seen how Greensboro, and many other parts of this state, have been enriched by the contributions of the thousands of people from Vietnam, China, Korea and elsewhere who have settled here. Last week’s dreadful crime should remind us of our common humanity and compel us to reach out and support our neighbors who have been traumatized by anti-Asian hysteria and violence.
John Cox
Greensboro
Tax ripples
A letter to the editor (March 24), quoting Cal Thomas, notes, “Uh, Cal, FYI, the money earned by corporations goes to the wealthy owners not the workers in the corporation.”
Uh, FYI, the owners of a corporation are the stockholders, including, yes, the wealthy, but also many average folks and retirees who own stock through their IRAs. Thomas never mentioned the workers.
If taxes are raised on corporations, much of that increased expense is passed on to the consumers who buy products or services from the corporation. Uh, that’s you and me.
Pete L. Little
Greensboro
Curious choice
I have a question: Why is Joe Biden visiting Ohio to talk “Obamacare” when he should be handling his crisis at the border?
Marilyn Gideon
Greensboro
Melvin’s forgiveness
I would like to thank the many folks who have written letters showcasing what Jim Melvin has accomplished for Greensboro, not only in being the point person to create the Elon University School of Law, but in what he has done, both big and small, for the entire community. Mr. Melvin wakes up every day thinking about how he can make Greensboro and the Triad better places to live. It is impossible to list the many positive things he has touched in this short letter, but there is one primary thing I have learned from him, and that is forgiveness. Mr. Melvin’s ability to forgive those who have harmed him, his family and others is an absolute testament to his character.
In a News & Record article published on July 20, 2014, “A Time For Forgiveness” regarding his father’s tragic death, Mr. Melvin said, “If you believe in religion and if you believe that the Lord forgives us all, then everyone deserves forgiveness.” It is with respect and appreciation that I say, thank you Mr. Melvin, for all your character and all you and Mrs. Melvin have given Greensboro, the Triad and my family.
Zack Matheny
Greensboro
Sacred land
Both I and the City Council have lost our minds. I, for the first time, agree with Michelle Kennedy. As for the remainder of the council, I can only hope the gravesites of your loved ones have buildings built over them.
It does not matter if as many as 20 Revolutionary War soldiers’ graves are not marked. It does not matter if we do not know their loved ones. This may be a burial ground, and all burial grounds are sacred and deserve respect. These soldiers’ bodies have rested in peace since sometime between 1775 and 1783 but most likely since the Battle of New Garden in 1781. You preach all-inclusive, yet you vote to build a building on a Quaker historic site and, possibly, a burial ground.
Some council members were disturbed, and some were conflicted, but money won out and you voted (except Kennedy) to allow a two-story medical building to be built on a 3.6-acre lot on Ballinger Road. Some of you want a historical marker but that is an insult to these soldiers and Quaker history.
City Council members, please rescind your vote on the rezoning of this property. You love to give out incentives. What about one for anything but a building on historic and sacred land?
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
Not that naïve
In last Sunday’s (March 21) paper, Romaine Worster’s article, “Deal with riot’s root causes,” tries to equivocate the attack on our nation’s Capitol and our democracy on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters, with the blessing of our then-president, by comparing it to the protesting that was sparked by a string of Black deaths at the hands of police officers, which is a long-standing social injustice problem in this country.
Do the News & Record and Worster actually believe that your readership is that naïve? Guess again.
Debby Koper
Greensboro
Correction
A letter in Thursday’s News & Record, “By the numbers,” stated an incorrect rate of fire for an AR-15 rifle. The correct rate is 45 rounds per minute.