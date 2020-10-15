Friday's letters

Troubling letter

I am hoping that whoever is in charge at GPD will take this as a serious challenge to law and order and will do all that is possible to start whatever training is necessary to change or root out this sort of thinking.

Summerfield's growth

I remember a time when a group of citizens banned together because they were terrified of Summerfield losing its farming feel. A large land owner decided to sell his beautiful horse farm to be developed into large expensive homes. How would a small farm community handle the influx of people? Our schools would be overcrowded. Our roads would be too crowded. We would not have enough water. We marched down to our governing body and begged them to turn down this development. Our way of life would be ruined. The developer promised it would be a wonderful development and make Summerfield a wonderful place to live. He wanted to raise his family here (and he did). The subdivision was approved, Henson Farms, and as a citizen has commented it was built out legally. The people came and so did other subdivisions, Henson Forest, Armfield, the Vineyards.