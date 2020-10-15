Friday's letters

Courage anyone?
For those Republican senators up for reelection who, for the past four years, have been supine to the Blowhard in Chief:
This is your moment for what President Kennedy penned in his "Profiles in Courage."
Our current president, in an apparent desperate attempt to salvage hopes for reelection, has in the 11th hour of this presidential election campaign, nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Now, many of the same Republican senators as in 2016 (Tillis, Graham, McConnell, et al.), who at that time felt it unconscionable to consider President Obama's nomination, Merrick Garland, to the high court — nine months out from the 2016 election — are prepared to confirm this nominee.
Now is your opportunity, senators, to reassert yourselves as Americans, not sycophants, to our present leader. Please vote against this nomination. Consider your place in U.S. history when making this decision.
Throughout this nation's brief history, its citizens honored those individuals who stood for what was right. The rest typically were tossed on the scrap heap of American history.
And, who knows, making the right choice may actually assure your reelection. That, sadly, if nothing else, should capture your attention.
Scott Campbell
Whitsett
Seat her
It’s unusual to be both shocked and also not surprised, concerning the same matter. However, I am shocked that a professor at a major university would so apparently misunderstand our U.S. Constitution, yet I’m also not surprised that this same Notre Dame English professor would allow his political emotions to trump good reasoning.
He lists “three reasons” Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett should “push to suspend (her own) nomination.” None of these are justified procedurally or reasonably, by the U.S. Constitution.
And, after an insufferable three-day inquisition by Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee (including asking Judge Barrett if she ever sexually assaulted anyone), no legal precedent or reasoning was uncovered for any delay in her confirmation.
Bottom-Line: 1) The Republican Party controls the White House and Senate. 2) There is an opening on the U.S. Supreme Court. 3) The U.S. Constitution mandates that the present president nominate a candidate and the U.S. Senate “advise and consent,” approve or reject this nomination ... period! Professor Duffy, regardless of your political preference and desire, the Constitution says what it says; for both political parties.
Thanks again, Founding Fathers.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Troubling letter
No way for us to know of course, but if the anonymous letter writer who criticized a white woman's Black Lives Matter sign ( "I find it sad," news story, Oct. 13) is indeed a policeman, then we are in trouble.
I am hoping that whoever is in charge at GPD will take this as a serious challenge to law and order and will do all that is possible to start whatever training is necessary to change or root out this sort of thinking.
Ken Sisk
Greensboro
Summerfield's growth
I remember a time when a group of citizens banned together because they were terrified of Summerfield losing its farming feel. A large land owner decided to sell his beautiful horse farm to be developed into large expensive homes. How would a small farm community handle the influx of people? Our schools would be overcrowded. Our roads would be too crowded. We would not have enough water. We marched down to our governing body and begged them to turn down this development. Our way of life would be ruined. The developer promised it would be a wonderful development and make Summerfield a wonderful place to live. He wanted to raise his family here (and he did). The subdivision was approved, Henson Farms, and as a citizen has commented it was built out legally. The people came and so did other subdivisions, Henson Forest, Armfield, the Vineyards.
Wonderful talented people and families have moved into Summerfield. Summerfield has changed. It is not a sleepy farming community and it will change again as it continues to develop. Let's hope that we don't repeat the past by pushing misinformation and fear mongering as we navigate our way through our next phase.
Beth Kaplan
Summerfield
Poisonous
I was thinking this week about public service and stewardship. We have many examples here in Greensboro.
But lately this has not been a national trend. Do we want a country where the only donorships come from a personal agenda and greed?
Why is it that so many are still fooling themselves and denying that the current administration has been eating away at the very soul of charity and grace?
To those of you who are on the fence, please take the time to look at all of the candidates.
I don’t want any of your lame details. Yes, no one is perfect. Men and women have affairs, lie, cheat and steal.
But supporting a system that is poisonous in every capacity is inexcusable. And that is Trump and his cronies. It gets worse every day
And to think bragging about being "a p---y grabber" was his worst offense.
If only that were true.
Denise Landi-Cowhig
Greensboro
A somber toll
Did you know that as of Wednesday, Oct. 14, 3,856 people in North Carolina had died of COVID-19? And that 191 of those deaths occurred in Guilford County?
It seems reasonable to assume that if everyone wore masks, practiced social distancing and washed their hands frequently, maybe there would be a decline in the number of cases and maybe our lives eventually could get back to normal.
Isn’t that what we all want?
So what would it take for the “naysayers” among us to comply with the guidelines given by the medical professionals?
Nancy L. Poulos
Greensboro
