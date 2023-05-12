Just one vote

Recently, Republican legislators rammed through a bill to ban most abortions in North Carolina. The dangerous law does a lot more than ban abortions at 12 weeks, as Republicans claim. In its fine print, this bill denies North Carolinians their reproductive freedom sooner, and will eliminate most access because of requirements that aren’t medically necessary.

To ram through this extreme legislation, Republicans negotiated in secret and bypassed the standard committee process, denying any meaningful input from doctors and the public. They avoided transparency because they know most North Carolinians strongly support access to safe abortion: According to a Meredith College poll, 57% of North Carolinians want to keep or expand our current laws.

Having politicians make medical decisions is not only ludicrous, but dangerous. In 2014, I miscarried a 12-week pregnancy. Along with the emotional pain, I had to undergo immediate procedures to treat complications. If legislation like this had been in place, and I was forced to wait for critical care, I might have died at home. My daughter would be without a mother, and I wouldn’t have later conceived my second child.

Is this the “pro-life” mantra that you claim? I am asking that you consider the many lives that will be at risk when medical decisions are made by politicians, not patients and their doctors. Stop using our lives to play partisan political games.

All we need is one Republican to keep their promise to protect the women they serve. Please hold Gov. Cooper’s veto.

Adrienne Spinner

Whitsett

Still deluded

Good news, sports fans. For those of you whose supply is low of delusional rantings of a raving lunatic unemcumbered by anything that could remotely be related to a rational thought process, I've got just the tonic.

If you have not yet had the pleasure of hearing Donald Trump showing, once again, his once-in-a-millennium arrogance, hubris and super-sized ego, just try listening to almost any of his public comments since he was found iiable by a jury in the sexual abuse case brought against him by E. Jean Carroll.

I don't want to make light of such a serious matter, but I have not had that good of an old-fashioned belly laugh since the last episode of "Seinfeld." If ever there was such a thing as an egomanic with an inferiority complex, Trump is it.

In a way, it was actually kind of refreshing to see him, yet again, prove beyond a shadow of any doubt, whatsover, that he is completely unhinged from reality, is totally untethered from the truth and has exactly zero credibility, class and dignity.

I guess this makes the scorecard American justice system 1, Trump 0. And just think, this is just the beginning of a number of such legal cases in various stages of investigation or the jurisprudence process.

Stay tuned, folks, as they say in infomercials, "there's more (a lot more)! Good to have you back, Donny.

David Thompson

Greensboro

Pill is misused

The article on the abortion pill and miscarriage treatment told of the unfortunate woman who suffered the loss of her pregnancy a year after losing a newborn ("Abortion pill case threatens miscarriage treatment," May 9). Presumably up to 26% of pregnancies are naturally miscarried, with less than 10% of known pregnancies miscarried. It is traumatic to know you are carrying a unviable pregnancy, and before mifepristone these pregnancy deaths were a common cause for having a D&C (dilation and curettage) procedure.

This medication can be used to induce delivery in such a pregnancy to deliver and therefore is often used, off-label, for that purpose. Unfortunately, our society has decided that early pregnancies are lives not worth living and chose to approve, on-label, the use of this potentially helpful medication to terminate lives in more than half of the abortions that take place annually in our country.

It is to protect the lives of the unborn that this medication should be taken off the market, or it should be used strictly in pregnancies in which the mother is not carrying a living unborn child.

Your article dramatizes the sad loss of one woman whose child had lost its heartbeat, and we should sympathize with and comfort her. However, do not try to use a dramatic case to defend a product used to kill hundreds of thousands of healthy unborn infants. It is not "as safe" as an over-the-counter painkiller if it is destroying unborn lives — which I would say is 100% unsafe to those lives.

David Hopper

Greensboro

Perfect pair

So now we have it, folks, the ultimate 2024 Republican national ticket: Donald Trump for president and George Santos for vice president. They represent the best of the GOP: liars, cheats and soon-to-be-convicted criminals. Perhaps the authorities will assign them to adjoining cells to facilitate news conferences and Cabinet meetings.

Of course, this scenario would never happen in reality as Trump would pardon himself and Santos once they were elected.

Lewis Weinstock

Greensboro