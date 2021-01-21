Friday's letters

Opposites intersect
This week, we honored a great American and said “goodbye” to his polar opposite.
In a famous speech in 1967, exactly one year before his death, Dr. King prophesied that without a “revolution of values” that prioritized human needs and compassion, we faced “spiritual death” and social and moral ruin.
A half-century later, we endured a president who promoted a “counter-revolution of values,” trying his best to promote selfishness, as well as racism and sexism, and thereby dragging our country in exactly the wrong direction. Trump was in many ways the logical conclusion of our failure to construct a decent society.
Let us listen to Dr. King and to those in our own community here in Greensboro who have advocated humanitarian and truly Christian values.
John Cox
Greensboro
Frustrated
I am 89 and trying to obtain the COVID vaccine. Yesterday the News & Record and local TV stations announced that Guilford County would be making appointments for folks in my age range at HealthyGuilford.com. So at 8 a.m. the next day I went to the website, selected one of the places noted and selected a time available to get the vaccine.
But, by the time I completed the registration, the time I had selected and all the other times listed were no longer available. To make matters worse, there was an announcement that no further appointments would be available until after Feb. 19.
There must be a better way to preregister for the vaccine rather than a first-come, first-serve method. I have tried three times since the shots became available without success. The county should preregister and set a priority based on the time of preregistration. It would simplify the system for us old folks. The current method is the pits.
Herbert Smith
Greensboro
Venom and lies
What a shame! Last evening while watching on TV the wonderful "Celebrating America" program, which was carried on all the major channels from ABC to PBS, including CNN, I switched over to the Fox News channel to get their take on the celebration.
I often do that just to see how they spin things. Unfortunately, Fox News was not joining the celebration of America. Fox News had on that Hannity character who was, as usual, spewing venom, hate and lies. I didn’t stay there.
The shame is that instead of joining the rest of the country in spreading a message of healing, unity and recovery from the Trump disaster, Fox News chose to perpetuate the divisiveness that it has historically fostered. How can the country recover and move forward when such propaganda is constantly consumed and repeated as truth by so many?
Shame on Fox News.
Richard Shope
Greensboro
We are the change
Trey slowed slightly as we approached him, never pushy since our initial meeting. We talked over each other: “Hey, can I get a wa …” and “You need something today?”
"Yeah, Trey, I do."
He, again, was kind enough to help me figure out mobile payment, and I had my water bottle for the walk.
As we parted ways, I turned and said, “Happy Inauguration Day!” To which he replied, “Happy Inauguration Day!” followed by a laugh that resounded with childlike brilliance, dispelling the negativity of the last four years in an instant. I didn’t want to go.
We continued our walk down to a local brewery at the corner of Elm and McGee. As we were sitting down and relaxing into a new era, a roll of butcher paper attached to the wall caught my eye. On that paper is a quote from former President Barack Obama. The phrase that caught my eye was, “We are the change we seek.”
And I thought of Trey. He is that change. An entrepreneur, an optimist, America. Trey is that leader we’ve been missing.
Nate Smith
Greensboro
Apocalypse (not) Now
As reported in this paper, some in North Carolina expected Inauguration Day to usher in "the Rapture." They were disappointed. Consternation was also expressed by many followers of the QAnon conspiracies. They expected a great uprising on Jan. 20 that would prevent a Biden presidency and usher in a vindication of their beliefs.
I am reminded of the "Great Disappointment" of Oct. 22, 1844. Followers of apocalyptic preacher William Miller were convinced of Christ's return on that day. When it didn't happen, many filtered away, but the Millerite movement was the direct predecessor to the Seventh-day Adventists and indirect antecedent to the Jehovah's Witnesses.
What will become of the disappointed today? Will they fade away? Will they evolve into a different form? Will they await a "second coming"? I'm not going to predict a date when we'll find out!
Max L. Carter
Greensboro