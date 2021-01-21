Friday's letters

But, by the time I completed the registration, the time I had selected and all the other times listed were no longer available. To make matters worse, there was an announcement that no further appointments would be available until after Feb. 19.

There must be a better way to preregister for the vaccine rather than a first-come, first-serve method. I have tried three times since the shots became available without success. The county should preregister and set a priority based on the time of preregistration. It would simplify the system for us old folks. The current method is the pits.

Herbert Smith

Greensboro

Venom and lies

What a shame! Last evening while watching on TV the wonderful "Celebrating America" program, which was carried on all the major channels from ABC to PBS, including CNN, I switched over to the Fox News channel to get their take on the celebration.

I often do that just to see how they spin things. Unfortunately, Fox News was not joining the celebration of America. Fox News had on that Hannity character who was, as usual, spewing venom, hate and lies. I didn’t stay there.